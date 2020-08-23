New leaders emerge in Columbus' attempt to build on recent success

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Carter Gallagher could find strong senior leaders everywhere he turned last season as a sophomore quarterback.

This fall, the Waterloo Columbus junior is beginning to find his voice.

“I think he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing, building guys up,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said, assessing his quarterback who threw for 1,318 yards with three times more touchdowns than interceptions. “He’s really going to start excelling at is what he sees on defense.

“He’s an extension of me. He’s the coach out there where he’s fixing stuff, telling guys where to line up, how to do certain things. In game, he’s going to be able to make adjustments and tell me what he’s seeing, what he likes. He might be able to do some of the playcalling, as well.”

Gallagher anticipates he’ll have the ability to extend the field with wide receivers Caden Hartz, Alex Purdy and Joseph Haag in the mix after often targeting tight ends in 2019. Josh Heine and Joe Dunlay had the opportunity to learn from experienced senior running backs Ray Seidel and Kobe Nobis.

Alex Buser returns as a starter on the offensive line and Ben Trost is back at kicker.