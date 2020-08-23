New leaders emerge in Columbus' attempt to build on recent success

WATERLOO — Carter Gallagher could find strong senior leaders everywhere he turned last season as a sophomore quarterback.
This fall, the Waterloo Columbus junior is beginning to find his voice.
“I think he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing, building guys up,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said, assessing his quarterback who threw for 1,318 yards with three times more touchdowns than interceptions. “He’s really going to start excelling at is what he sees on defense.
“He’s an extension of me. He’s the coach out there where he’s fixing stuff, telling guys where to line up, how to do certain things. In game, he’s going to be able to make adjustments and tell me what he’s seeing, what he likes. He might be able to do some of the playcalling, as well.”
Gallagher anticipates he’ll have the ability to extend the field with wide receivers Caden Hartz, Alex Purdy and Joseph Haag in the mix after often targeting tight ends in 2019. Josh Heine and Joe Dunlay had the opportunity to learn from experienced senior running backs Ray Seidel and Kobe Nobis.
Alex Buser returns as a starter on the offensive line and Ben Trost is back at kicker.
“I think we’ll be just as good in skills guys as we were last year,” Gallagher said. “Everyone watching the seniors last year is going to get better.
“Experience will definitely help me, and watching more film. I’ve seen a lot of things, especially playing teams like (Class 2A state semifinalists) Williamsburg and Waukon.”
On defense, junior linebacker Dallas Westhoff is back as the top tackler from a unit that recorded three shutouts in 2019. Andy Nunez, David Randall, Buser, Dunlay and Alex Feldmann also return after receiving defensive starting reps.
“Last year all 11 guys were trying to get to the football, trying to make a play, doing what’s best for the team,” Westhoff said. “I think we’ve got the same mindset this year of just trying to make plays.”
Intensity can be found throughout Columbus’ preseason practices. The Sailors have produced a 15-4 record over the past two seasons and enter this fall with confidence.
“Coach, the first thing he said to us was take pride in preparation,” Westhoff said. “Every day we’ve been trying to do everything fast, good and crisp. We just try to do everything the best we can and hopefully that pays off.”
Schmit anticipates this year’s Sailors will feature a balanced attack.
“We’ve got a great group of kids,” Schmit said. “They come in, work hard. They don’t really care about who gets the accolades.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!