Molly Fereday's 37 pushes her into metro girls' golf lead

CEDAR FALLS – Waterloo Columbus’ Molly Fereday posted the low-round of the day Wednesday during the second leg of the Metro Girls’ Golf Tournament at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.

Fereday carded a 37 to earn medalist honors and vaulted herself into the overall lead after 27 holes.

Fereday will lead Cedar Falls’ Amara Lytle by one stroke heading into next Wednesday’s final nine-hole round at the Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo. Fereday has a 121 score over 27 holes.

Marley Richter of Cedar Falls is third (133), West’s Chase Doland is fourth (137) and Taylor Urbanek of Cedar Falls is fifth (143).

Cedar Falls increased its overall team lead to 74 strokes over Columbus after carding a 182. West sits in third 10 strokes back of the Sailors.

Columbus trailed the Wahawks by nine heading into Wednesday’s round, but shot a 192 to leapfrog West.

Results

Wednesday’s results

Team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 182 Columbus 192, 3. West 192.

Medalist: Molly Fereday (Col), 37. Runner-up: Amara Lytle (CF), 43.