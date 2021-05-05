Molly Fereday's 37 pushes her into metro girls' golf lead

CEDAR FALLS – Waterloo Columbus’ Molly Fereday posted the low-round of the day Wednesday during the second leg of the Metro Girls’ Golf Tournament at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
Fereday carded a 37 to earn medalist honors and vaulted herself into the overall lead after 27 holes.
Fereday will lead Cedar Falls’ Amara Lytle by one stroke heading into next Wednesday’s final nine-hole round at the Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo. Fereday has a 121 score over 27 holes.
Marley Richter of Cedar Falls is third (133), West’s Chase Doland is fourth (137) and Taylor Urbanek of Cedar Falls is fifth (143).
Cedar Falls increased its overall team lead to 74 strokes over Columbus after carding a 182. West sits in third 10 strokes back of the Sailors.
Columbus trailed the Wahawks by nine heading into Wednesday’s round, but shot a 192 to leapfrog West.
Results
Wednesday’s results
Team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 182 Columbus 192, 3. West 192.
Medalist: Molly Fereday (Col), 37. Runner-up: Amara Lytle (CF), 43.
Columbus: Fereday 37, Kennedy Kuelner 53, Ali Vesely 50, Claire Schaefer 52.
West: Chase Doland 45, Maddie Dolan 49, Evan Miehe 55, Daniela Cajic 59.
Cedar Falls: Lytle 43, Marley Richter 45, Taylor Urbanek 49, Haley Jacobs 45.
East: Alyssa Fankhauser 54, Mea Schutte 64, Aaliva Wright 69.
Overall
Team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 543, 2. Columbus 617, 3. West 627.
Individuals (Thru 27 holes): 1. Molly Fereday (Col), 121, 2. Amara Lytle (CF), 122, 3. Marley Richter (CF), 133, 4. Chase Doland 137, 5. Taylor Urbanek (CF), 143, 6. Haley Jacobs (CF), 145, 7. Maddie Dolan (West), 149, 8. Kennedy Guelner (Col), 157, 9. Evan Miehe (West), 165, 10. Ali Vesely (Col), 166.