Molly Fereday shares first-round lead at Class 2A girls' state golf

MARSHALLTOWN – Waterloo Columbus junior Molly Fereday has a share of the lead after the first-round of the Class 1A girls’ state golf meet at the American Legion Golf Course Tuesday.
Fereday shot a 78 and is in a four-way tie with Van Meter teammates London Wille and Kylie Carey, and Alli Nash of Tipton.
Fereday strong all day until a rough finish where she had a double bogey, bogey, bogey finish on the 16, 17 and 18 holes. She had actually played the backside to that point at 1-under with a birdie on 12.
Fereday went out in 40 and closed with a 38.
Also in 2A, New Hampton is tied for second with Roland-Story in the team race. Van Meter leads with a 349.
The Chickasaws’ were led by Sanja Djukic’s 82.
Dike-New Hartord is in sixth with a 392 as Jillian Beuter shot an 88. Denver is eight and the Cyclones were led by Haley Bahlmann’s 93.
In Class 4A at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny, Cedar Falls’ is in fifth place after a 350. The Tigers are just five strokes behind Marshalltown and Pleasant Valley for second, and three behind Bettendorf for fourth.
West Des Moines Valley has a commanding lead after carding a 304 as it was led by individual leader Paige Hoffman’s four-under 67. Amara Lytle opened with a 76 to lead Cedar Falls. Marley Richter added an 80.
Waterloo West senior Chase Doland opened with a 95 and is 43rd.
In Class 1A at Ames Country Club, Grundy Center sits in second place after scoring a 372. Algona Garrigan leads with a 342.
The Spartans were paced by Abbie Lindeman’s 81. She is in fourth place in the individual medalist race.
In Adel at the River Valley Golf Course, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Brenna Bodensteiner is 22nd after her opening round of 93.
Results
Class 1A
At Ames Country Club
Team standings: 1. Algona Garrigan 342, 2. Grundy Center 372, 3. Central Lyon 377, 4. Boyer Valley 393, 5. New London 395, 6. Newell-Fonda 399, 7. Saint Ansgar 401, 8. Westwood 402, 9. Durant 414, 10. Sigourney 420.
Top-five individuals: 1. Madeline Streicher (Edgewood-Colesburg), 77, Greenlee Smock (Lynnville-Sully), 77, 3. Kelly Baade 79, 4. Abbie Lindeman 81, 5. Tatum Jensen (Central Lyon), 82.
Area individuals: Meg Thompson (North Butler), 85.
Grundy Center: Lindeman 81, Brylee Hoeg 92, Avery Dirks 97, Lauren Krausman 102.
Class 2A
At American Legion Golf Course (Marshalltown)
Team standings: 1. Van Meter 349, 2. New Hampton 356, Roland-Story 356, 4. Williamsburg 373, 5. Unity Christian 379, 6. Dike-New Hartford 392, 7. West Lyon 393, 8. Denver 408, 9. Treynor 416, 10. Anamosa 419.
Top-five individuals: 1. Molly Fereday (Columbus), 78, London Wille (Van Meter), 78, Kylie Carey (Van Meter) 78, Alli Nash (Tipton), 78. 5. Kaitlyn Rahfeldt (Roland-Story), 79, Avaree Miler (OABCIG), 79.
New Hampton: Sanja Djukic, 82, Emma Ewert 85, Lydia Olson 91, Kaira Erdman 98.
Dike-New Hartford: Jillian Beuter 88, Anna Syharath 89, Maryn Bixby 105, Whitney Wauters 110.
Denver: Haley Bahlmann 93, Alexis Wurzer 100, Olivia Buhr 103, Sydney Buss, 112.
Class 3A
At River Valley Golf Course (Adel)
Team Standings: 1. Washington 340, 2. Gilbert 57, 3. West Delware 383, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 386, 5. Clear Lake 389, 6. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn 397, 7. Lisbon 402, Monticello 402, 9. Nevada 403, 10. Creston 413.
Top-five individuals: 1. Edan Lorhbach (Gilbert), 76, 2. Kiki Bruner (Washington), 77, 3. Nora Carlson (Humboldt), 78, 4. Anna Nacos (Washington), 80, 5. Ashlynn Sporrer (Nevada), 83, Meghan DeLong (Clear Lake), 83.
Area individuals: 22. Brenna Bodensteiner (Waverly-Shell Rock), 93. 31. Sarah Mitchell (Charles City), 98. 38. Delaney Martin (Independence), 101.
Class 4A
At Otter Creek GC (Ankeny)
Team Standings: 1. West Des Moines Valley 304, T2. Marshalltown 345, Pleasant Valley 345, 4. Bettendorf 347, 5. Cedar Falls 350, 6. Southeast Polk 356, 7. Linn-Mar 358, 8. Western Dubuque 360, 9. Waukee 361, 10. Dallas Center-Grimes 380.
Top-five individuals: 1. Paige Hoffman (WDMV), 67, 2. Shannyn Vogler (Bettendorf), 69, 3. Morgan Hawkins (Dub. Hempstead), 71, Isabella Pettersen (IC Liberty), 71, 5. Rylee Heryford (Newton), 73.
Cedar Falls: Amara Lytle 76, Marley Richter 80, Haley Jacobs 96, Molly Schlotfeldt 98, Taylor Urbanek 98.
Waterloo West: 43. Chase Doland, 95.