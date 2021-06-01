Molly Fereday shares first-round lead at Class 2A girls' state golf

MARSHALLTOWN – Waterloo Columbus junior Molly Fereday has a share of the lead after the first-round of the Class 1A girls’ state golf meet at the American Legion Golf Course Tuesday.

Fereday shot a 78 and is in a four-way tie with Van Meter teammates London Wille and Kylie Carey, and Alli Nash of Tipton.

Fereday strong all day until a rough finish where she had a double bogey, bogey, bogey finish on the 16, 17 and 18 holes. She had actually played the backside to that point at 1-under with a birdie on 12.

Fereday went out in 40 and closed with a 38.

Also in 2A, New Hampton is tied for second with Roland-Story in the team race. Van Meter leads with a 349.

The Chickasaws’ were led by Sanja Djukic’s 82.

Dike-New Hartord is in sixth with a 392 as Jillian Beuter shot an 88. Denver is eight and the Cyclones were led by Haley Bahlmann’s 93.

In Class 4A at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny, Cedar Falls’ is in fifth place after a 350. The Tigers are just five strokes behind Marshalltown and Pleasant Valley for second, and three behind Bettendorf for fourth.