Metro tennis roundup: Columbus teams post wins
IOWA FALLS - Waterloo Columbus didn't lose more than one game in a singles set during a 9-0 win at Iowa Falls-Alden Thursday night.

Jon Dobson and Joseph Haag won by identical scores of 6-0, 6-1 in the top two singles positions before teaming up for a 6-0, 6-0 doubles victory to lead the Sailors.

At the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls excelled at the bottom of its lineup during an 8-1 win over Cedar Rapids Washington. Vikashprithvi Ayyappan, Sai Pranav Kota and Anurag Anugu won their singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

At Marion, Waterloo West's boys challenged the Lions in the last two doubles positions during a 9-0 loss to Linn-Mar.

Connor Heuthorst and Camden Schneider of West won a second set tiebreak before losing a match tiebreak to Linn-Mar's Sam Winn and Jonah Skogerboe 10-6 at No. 2 doubles. In the No. 3 doubles match, Linn-Mar's Steven Madasu and Arjun Palpaniappan defeated West's Jackson Schmitt and Cole Jennings 7-5, 7-5.

Girls' tennis

COLUMBUS NEAR FLAWLESS AGAINST CADETS: Waterloo Columbus' six varsity players combined to defeat Iowa Falls Alden 72-1 in singles games during a 9-0 dual victory at Byrnes Park.

Sasha Hycinth, Chloe Butler, Avery Hogan, Alli Hagness and Sophia Fain didn't drop a singles game for Columbus. The Sailors' Hogan and Erin Hollen posted a 6-0, 6-0 No. 2 doubles victory.  

CEDAR FALLS WINS TOP 10 BATTLE: Cedar Falls defeated Cedar Rapids Washington, 6-3, in a contest of teams ranked among the top 10 in Class 2A.

Mira Keeran set the tone for the Tigers with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Kathryn Zlystra at No. 1 singles. Madison Sagers defeated her cousin Liberty Wickham, 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 3 match and Cedar Falls' Malina Amjadi and Sriya Kalala added straight-set wins at No. 4 and 5 singles. 

Maya Mallavarapu joined Keeran for a Cedar Falls win at No. 1 doubles and Sagers and Amjadi won the No. 2 doubles match. 

Summaries

Boys' tennis

WATERLOO COLUMBUS 9, IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 0

Singles

Jon Dobson (CHS) def. Dawson Hadwiger, 6-0, 6-1. Joseph Haag (CHS) defeated Nolan Frohwein, 6-0, 6-1. Alex Feldmann (CHS) def. Jackson Neely (IFA), 6-1, 6-1. Alex Buser (CHS) def. Cody Hickethier, 6-1, 6-0. Simon Larsen (CHS) def. Riley Corbin, 6-1, 6-0. Jack Nolting (CHS) def. Aaron Halverson, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Dobson/Haag (CHS) def. Frohwein/Neely, 6-0, 6-0. Feldmann/Buser (CHS) def. Hadwiger/Hickethier, 6-2, 6-1. Larsen/Nolting (CHS) def. Corbin/Halverson, 6-0, 6-0.

LINN-MAR 9, WATERLOO WEST 0

Singles

Arwind Swakumar (LM) def. Will Klabune, 6-0, 6-1. Ayush Kalia (LM) def. Nick Reynolds, 6-2, 6-0. Sudeep Gadde (LM) def. Connor Heuthorst, 6-0, 6-1. Brock Hanna (LM) def. Camden Schneider, 6-0, 6-0. Malcom Rice (LM) def. Jackson Schmitt, 6-0, 6-0. Camden Foster (LM) def. Cole Jennings, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Swakumar/Kalia (LM) def. Klabune/Reynolds, 6-0, 6-0. Sam Winn/Jonah Skogerboe (LM) def. Heuthorst/Schneider, 6-2, 6-7 (1), 10-6. Steven Madasu/Arjun Palpaniappan (LM) def. Schmitt/Jennings, 7-5, 7-5.

CEDAR FALLS 8, CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 1

Singles

Grayson Zylstra (CRW) def. Neel Shah, 6-0, 6-0. Pranav Chandra (CF) def. Nicholas Burkamper, 6-1, 6-2. Param Sampat (CF) def. Ben Casey, 6-3, 6-2. Vikashprithvi Ayyappan (CF) def. Colton Eilers, 6-0, 6-0. Sai Pranav Kota (CF) def. Sam Lindwall, 6-0, 6-0. Anurag Anugu (CF) def. Logan Sherman, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles 

Shah/Chandra (CF) def. Zlystra/Lindwall, 7-5, 6-1. Sampat/Kota (CF) def. Burkamper/Casey, 6-2, 2-6, 10-6. Anugu/Venem (CF) def. Slade White/Thor White, 6-1, 6-1.

Girls' tennis

WATERLOO COLUMBUS 9, IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 0

Singles

Sasha Hyacinth (CHS) def. Jenny Wibholm, 6-0, 6-0. Chloe Butler (CHS) def. Lauren Wood, 6-0, 6-0. Bre Phillips (CHS) def. Morgan Jarnise, 6-1, 6-0. Avery Hogan (CHS) def. Audrey Johnson, 6-0, 6-0. Alli Hagness (CHS) def. Maris Houle, 6-0, 6-0. Sophia Fain (CHS) def. Jasmine Alaniz, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Hagness/Fain (CHS) def. Wibholm/Wood, 6-3, 6-0. Hogan/Erin Hollen (CHS) def. Jarnise/Houle, 6-0, 6-0. Erica Smith/Rachel Hollen (CHS) def. Johnson/Kadynce Winters, 6-1, 6-0.

CEDAR FALLS 6, CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 3

Singles

Mira Keeran (CF) def. Kathryn Zlystra, 6-0, 6-0. Katelynn Koch (CRW) def. Maya Mallavarapu, 6-4, 6-3. Madison Sages (CF) def. Liberty Wickham, 6-1, 6-2. Malina Amjadi (CF) def. Josie Norris, 6-2, 6-0. Sriya Kalala (CF) def. Mya Messenger, 6-3, 6-3. Chloe Palmer (CRW) def. Elena Escalada, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles

Keeran/Mallavarapu (CF) def. Zlystra/Koch, 6-3, 7-5. Sagers/Amjadi (CF) def. Wickham/Josie Norris, 6-1, 6-1. Messenger/Palmer (CRW) def. Kalala/Escalada, 6-1, 5-7, 10-7.

