Metro tennis roundup: Columbus teams post wins

IOWA FALLS - Waterloo Columbus didn't lose more than one game in a singles set during a 9-0 win at Iowa Falls-Alden Thursday night.
Jon Dobson and Joseph Haag won by identical scores of 6-0, 6-1 in the top two singles positions before teaming up for a 6-0, 6-0 doubles victory to lead the Sailors.
At the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls excelled at the bottom of its lineup during an 8-1 win over Cedar Rapids Washington. Vikashprithvi Ayyappan, Sai Pranav Kota and Anurag Anugu won their singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
At Marion, Waterloo West's boys challenged the Lions in the last two doubles positions during a 9-0 loss to Linn-Mar.
Connor Heuthorst and Camden Schneider of West won a second set tiebreak before losing a match tiebreak to Linn-Mar's Sam Winn and Jonah Skogerboe 10-6 at No. 2 doubles. In the No. 3 doubles match, Linn-Mar's Steven Madasu and Arjun Palpaniappan defeated West's Jackson Schmitt and Cole Jennings 7-5, 7-5.
Girls' tennis
COLUMBUS NEAR FLAWLESS AGAINST CADETS: Waterloo Columbus' six varsity players combined to defeat Iowa Falls Alden 72-1 in singles games during a 9-0 dual victory at Byrnes Park.
Sasha Hycinth, Chloe Butler, Avery Hogan, Alli Hagness and Sophia Fain didn't drop a singles game for Columbus. The Sailors' Hogan and Erin Hollen posted a 6-0, 6-0 No. 2 doubles victory.
CEDAR FALLS WINS TOP 10 BATTLE: Cedar Falls defeated Cedar Rapids Washington, 6-3, in a contest of teams ranked among the top 10 in Class 2A.
Mira Keeran set the tone for the Tigers with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Kathryn Zlystra at No. 1 singles. Madison Sagers defeated her cousin Liberty Wickham, 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 3 match and Cedar Falls' Malina Amjadi and Sriya Kalala added straight-set wins at No. 4 and 5 singles.
Maya Mallavarapu joined Keeran for a Cedar Falls win at No. 1 doubles and Sagers and Amjadi won the No. 2 doubles match.