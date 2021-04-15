Metro tennis roundup: Columbus teams post wins

IOWA FALLS - Waterloo Columbus didn't lose more than one game in a singles set during a 9-0 win at Iowa Falls-Alden Thursday night.

Jon Dobson and Joseph Haag won by identical scores of 6-0, 6-1 in the top two singles positions before teaming up for a 6-0, 6-0 doubles victory to lead the Sailors.

At the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls excelled at the bottom of its lineup during an 8-1 win over Cedar Rapids Washington. Vikashprithvi Ayyappan, Sai Pranav Kota and Anurag Anugu won their singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

At Marion, Waterloo West's boys challenged the Lions in the last two doubles positions during a 9-0 loss to Linn-Mar.

Connor Heuthorst and Camden Schneider of West won a second set tiebreak before losing a match tiebreak to Linn-Mar's Sam Winn and Jonah Skogerboe 10-6 at No. 2 doubles. In the No. 3 doubles match, Linn-Mar's Steven Madasu and Arjun Palpaniappan defeated West's Jackson Schmitt and Cole Jennings 7-5, 7-5.

Girls' tennis

COLUMBUS NEAR FLAWLESS AGAINST CADETS: Waterloo Columbus' six varsity players combined to defeat Iowa Falls Alden 72-1 in singles games during a 9-0 dual victory at Byrnes Park.