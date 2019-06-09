DES MOINES -- Fourth-ranked Waterloo Columbus went 2-1 at the West Des Moines Dowling Classic Saturday.
The Sailors (10-2) beat Algona Garrigan, 9-0, and Dowling, 8-2, and lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 11-2.
In the win against Garrigan, Taylor Hogan, Alivia Schultz and Sydney Schultz all had 2 RBIs. Sophie Meier, Sydney Schultz, Kayla Sproul and Hogan each had a double. Sproul tossed a four-hitter.
Against Dowling, the Sailors rapped out 20 hits, led by Meier who went 4-for-5 with a double and 2 RBIs. Hogan and
COLUMBUS GOES 1-1: The Sailor baseball team split a pair of games at Riverfront Stadium Saturday, topping Lisbon, 5-2, before falling to Don Bosco, 8-2 in the championship game of the Waterloo Bucks tournament.
Against Lisbon, Joe Dunlay pitched five shutout innings before running into trouble in the sixth only to have A.J. Muniz put out the fire and preserve the victory.
Carter Gallagher, Parker Westhoff, Dallas Westhoff and Robert Porth all drove in runs.
In the title game, Don Bosco scored four times in the second to add to an early lead, and Columbus was not able to overcome the deficit.
Easton Larson and Charlie Hogan each drove in two runs for the Dons (11-0).
Tristan Wright and Ben Sinnott drove in the runs for Columbus (8-6).
