Metro roundup: Sailors edged twice in NICL dual meets

WATERLOO — Freshman Max Magayna won both of his matches, including a first period fall against Wapsie Valley, but Columbus lost a pair of North Iowa Cedar League duals Thursday.

Wapsie Valley topped the Sailors, 48-34, and Union of La Porte City earned a 45-22 win over Columbus.

The Sailors got pins from Mason Knipp and Carson Hartz against Wapsie Valley, while Mason Burr recorded a fall against Union.

XAVIER TOPS WEST: Reese Talaska, Detravion Dollen and Armin Hadziric recorded falls for the Wahawks in a 51-30 loss to the Saints in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual.

Summaries

Wrestling

WAPSIE VALLEY 48, COLUMBUS 34