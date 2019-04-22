IOWA FALLS -- No. 14 Waterloo Columbus got a pair of goals from Maddie Burr as the Sailors out-lasted Iowa Falls-Alden, 2-1, in a game played in a steady rain Monday in non-conference girls' soccer action.
Iowa Falls-Alden took a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute, but Burr tallied her first in the 39th minute to force a 1-1 tie at halftime.
It took the Sailors (4-2) just 10 minutes to take the lead in the second half as Burr found herself open outside of the 18-yard box and her shot was true for the game winner.
The victory was the third straight for Columbus who are back in action Friday at home against Aplington-Parkersburg at 4;30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.