IOWA FALLS -- No. 14 Waterloo Columbus got a pair of goals from Maddie Burr as the Sailors out-lasted Iowa Falls-Alden, 2-1, in a game played in a steady rain Monday in non-conference girls' soccer action.

Iowa Falls-Alden took a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute, but Burr tallied her first in the 39th minute to force a 1-1 tie at halftime.

It took the Sailors (4-2) just 10 minutes to take the lead in the second half as Burr found herself open outside of the 18-yard box and her shot was true for the game winner.

The victory was the third straight for Columbus who are back in action Friday at home against Aplington-Parkersburg at 4;30 p.m.

