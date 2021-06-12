 Skip to main content
Metro roundup: No. 10 Columbus girls roll to pair of big victories
PREP ROUNDUP

Metro roundup: No. 10 Columbus girls roll to pair of big victories

SHEFFIELD – Waterloo Columbus scored in every inning it played Saturday as the Sailors won a pair of games at the West Fork Invitational.

The Sailors opened with a three-inning 16-1 win over Belmond-Klemme, before beating West Fork, 16-1, in five innings.

Nya Simmons hit a home run in each game, including a grand slam against Belmond-Klemme. Freshman Morgan Bradley added another grand slam in the third inning.

Against West Fork, Katie Ruden, Reagan Lindsay, Bradley, Avery Hogan and Kamryn Regenold all had multi-hit games for the 10th-ranked Sailors who improved to 11-1.

Columbus hosts Wapsie Valley on Monday beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Sailors will be celebrating Senior Night.

EAST WINS TWICE: The Trojans scored a 9-4 win over Edgewood-Colesburg and a 9-5 victory over Don Bosco Saturday at the Jesup Tournament.

Jayden Bentley, Maysen Bruess and Jocelyn Foss each collected two hits against Ed-Co. Sydney Magnuson hit a home run.

Against Don Bosco, Aalona Ford had three hits and scored three times, while Magnuson went 3-for-4 with a home run and 5 RBIs. Addy Grimmett added a pair of hits.

Baseball

EAST FALLS: Waverly-Shell Rock’s Will Soesbe and one reliever held the Trojans to just one hit in a 6-1 loss at the -Hawk Invitational Saturday.

Soesbe struck out 14 in 6 2/3 innings.

Jonah Helmrichs collected East’s only hit in the sixth inning.

In the Trojans’ other game, eighth-grader Maddox Harn drove in two runs, while Jaxon Bentley collected two hits and Caleb Spooner scored twice in a 5-3 win over Hampton-Dumont.

Spooner was the winning pitcher.

Linescores

COLUMBUS 16, BELMOND-KLEMME 1

Columbus;394 – 16;6;0

Bel-Klemme;010 – 1;1;4

WP – Frost. LP – Negrete. HR – Col: Simmons, Bradley. BK: Hartwig.

COLUMBUS 16, WEST FORK 1

Columbus;421;45 – 16;17;3

West Fork;001;00 – 1;3;4

WP – Frost. LP – Shupe. 2B – Col: Meier. HR – Col: Simmons.

Baseball

Waverly-Shell Rock Tournament

WAVERLY-SR 6, EAST 1

East;000;001;0  -- 1

Waverly-SR;230;001;x – 6

WP – Will Soesbe. LP – Justin Thomas.

EAST 5, HAMPTON-DUMONT 3

East;140;000;0  -- 5

Hampton-Dumont;100;010;1  -- 3

WP – Caleb Spooner.

