Metro roundup: No. 10 Columbus girls roll to pair of big victories

SHEFFIELD – Waterloo Columbus scored in every inning it played Saturday as the Sailors won a pair of games at the West Fork Invitational.

The Sailors opened with a three-inning 16-1 win over Belmond-Klemme, before beating West Fork, 16-1, in five innings.

Nya Simmons hit a home run in each game, including a grand slam against Belmond-Klemme. Freshman Morgan Bradley added another grand slam in the third inning.

Against West Fork, Katie Ruden, Reagan Lindsay, Bradley, Avery Hogan and Kamryn Regenold all had multi-hit games for the 10th-ranked Sailors who improved to 11-1.

Columbus hosts Wapsie Valley on Monday beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Sailors will be celebrating Senior Night.

EAST WINS TWICE: The Trojans scored a 9-4 win over Edgewood-Colesburg and a 9-5 victory over Don Bosco Saturday at the Jesup Tournament.

Jayden Bentley, Maysen Bruess and Jocelyn Foss each collected two hits against Ed-Co. Sydney Magnuson hit a home run.

Against Don Bosco, Aalona Ford had three hits and scored three times, while Magnuson went 3-for-4 with a home run and 5 RBIs. Addy Grimmett added a pair of hits.

Baseball