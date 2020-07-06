You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Metro roundup: Columbus topples South Hardin, 11-6
0 comments
breaking
METRO ROUNDUP

Metro roundup: Columbus topples South Hardin, 11-6

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo Columbus banged out 10 hits as the Sailors tripped up South Hardin, 11-6, in North Iowa Cedar League baseball action Monday at Sulentic field.

Carter Gallagher and Caden Hartz each went 3-for-3 to lead the offensive attack.

Gallagher also scored three times and drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Alex Feldmann also scored three runs, while Dallas Westhoff had two RBIs.

Feldman worked 4 2/3 innings allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out four.

Columbus (9-4 overall, 4-2 in NICL) returns to action Wednesday at  home against Grundy Center in a JV-Varsity doubleheader beginning at 3:30 p.m.

prep-logo-columbus.jpg
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News