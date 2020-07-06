Metro roundup: Columbus topples South Hardin, 11-6

WATERLOO – Waterloo Columbus banged out 10 hits as the Sailors tripped up South Hardin, 11-6, in North Iowa Cedar League baseball action Monday at Sulentic field.
Carter Gallagher and Caden Hartz each went 3-for-3 to lead the offensive attack.
Gallagher also scored three times and drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Alex Feldmann also scored three runs, while Dallas Westhoff had two RBIs.
Feldman worked 4 2/3 innings allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out four.
Columbus (9-4 overall, 4-2 in NICL) returns to action Wednesday at home against Grundy Center in a JV-Varsity doubleheader beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!