Metro roundup: Columbus teams sweep Union

WATERLOO -- For the second time in as many nights, Waterloo Columbus' baseball team recorded a walk-off North Iowa Cedar League victory on its home field.
A run in the bottom of the seventh inning gave a Sailors a 3-2 victory over Union Tuesday night. Pat Steele, Connor Knudtson and John Rausch recorded the RBI hits for the Sailors during this night's victory.
Columbus overcame a two-run deficit with a pair of runs in the fourth inning before the game-winner as part of a nine-hit game. Josh Merrifield struck out six in 6 1/3 innings as Columbus' starter. Kris Luke recorded the final two outs without allowing a hit.
Grant Behrens pitched a complete game for Union. TJ Freeland and Jacob Carey led the Knights with two hits.
Softball
COLUMBUS 11, UNION 1 -- Haile Frost tossed a two-hitter and the Sailor offense clicked during a six inning mercy-rule victory.
Emily Mollenhoff recorded Columbus' first RBI single in the first inning. Kamryn Regenold, Bailey Sinnwell and Alli Hagness also collected RBIs for the Sailors.
Frost took a perfect game into the fifth inning before Union's Jocelyn Gates opened that frame with a double. Columbus improved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in league play entering a Friday game at Dike-New Hartford.
