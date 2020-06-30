You are the owner of this article.
Metro roundup: Columbus teams sweep Union
top story
METRO ROUNDUP

Metro roundup: Columbus teams sweep Union

WATERLOO -- For the second time in as many nights, Waterloo Columbus' baseball team recorded a walk-off North Iowa Cedar League victory on its home field.

A run in the bottom of the seventh inning gave a Sailors a 3-2 victory over Union Tuesday night. Pat Steele, Connor Knudtson and John Rausch recorded the RBI hits for the Sailors during this night's victory.

Columbus overcame a two-run deficit with a pair of runs in the fourth inning before the game-winner as part of a nine-hit game. Josh Merrifield struck out six in 6 1/3 innings as Columbus' starter. Kris Luke recorded the final two outs without allowing a hit.

Grant Behrens pitched a complete game for Union. TJ Freeland and Jacob Carey led the Knights with two hits.

Softball

COLUMBUS 11, UNION 1 -- Haile Frost tossed a two-hitter and the Sailor offense clicked during a six inning mercy-rule victory.

Emily Mollenhoff recorded Columbus' first RBI single in the first inning. Kamryn Regenold, Bailey Sinnwell and Alli Hagness also collected RBIs for the Sailors.

Frost took a perfect game into the fifth inning before Union's Jocelyn Gates opened that frame with a double. Columbus improved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in league play entering a Friday game at Dike-New Hartford.

Linescores

Baseball

COLUMBUS 3, UNION 2

Union;020;000;0 -- 2;6;1

Columbus;000;200;1 -- 3;9;3

Grant Behrens. Josh Merrifield, Kris Luke (7). 2B --Henry Powers, TJ Freeland (Union). Carter Gallagher, Connor Knudtson (Columbus). 

Softball

COLUMBUS 11, UNION 1

Union;000;010 -- 1;2;5

Columbus;200;225 -- 11;3;0

Roberts, Tecklenburg and Bucknell (Union). Frost and Sinnwell. 2B -- Gates (Union).

