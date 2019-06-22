SPENCER — Waterloo Columbus ran its record to 19-3 with a pair of wins on the opening day of the Spencer Invitational Friday.
The Sailors, ranked fifth in 3A, opened with a 3-1 victory over Denison-Schleswig as senior Kayla Sproul tossed a complete game allowing just five hits, while striking out five and walking one.
Sproul, Jalila Hart and Maliyah Little each drove in a run to place Columbus offensively. The Sailors scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the third, trailing 1-0.
In game two, Columbus rolled to a 12-0 win over Akron-Westfield in four innings.
Taylor Hogan went 3-for-4 with four runs scored, while Sproul drove in five runs. Hogan and Sydney Schultz each had a double. Alivia Schultz was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs, additionally.
The rest of the metro slate was rained out.
Iowa City High at West and Cedar Falls at Dubuque Wahlert have no reschedule dates, while East at Dubuque Hempstead is scheduled to be made up on Wednesday.
Linescores
COLUMBUS 3, DENISON 1
Den-Schleswig 010 000 0 — 1
Columbus 000 300 x — 3
WP — Kayla Sproul. LP — Sarah Heilesen. HR — DS: Paige Armijo.
COLUMBUS 12, AKRON 0
Ak-Westfield 000 0 — 0
Columbus 254 1 — 12
WP — Sproul. LP — Megan Meinen. 2B — Col: Hogan, S. Schultz. AW: Bundy.
