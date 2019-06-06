WATERLOO -- Ben Leibold tossed a complete-game, three-hitter as Waterloo Columbus blanked Waterloo East, 3-0, Thursday at Sulentic Field.
Leibold struck out nine and walked just one in going the distance as 60 of his 93 pitches were thrown for strikes.
Columbus scored all three of its runs in the sixth.
Carter Gallagher and Tristan Wright each had two hits, while Parker Westhoff and Ben Freeseman drove in all three runs.
Justin Thomas, Xander Bauler and Mitchell Sage each had a hit for the Trojans. Jaxson Bentley took the loss for East, allowing just five hits, no walks, and striking out three.
Softball
WEST WITH SWEEP: The Wahawks picked up their first two wins of the season with 7-5 and 11-0 wins over Cedar Rapids Washington Thursday in Cedar Rapids.
In the opener, Abby Payne, Haley Christoffer and Ruby Chris each had two hits as Nia Christoffer and Bre Olsson combined to shut the Warriors out over the final four innings.
In game two, Olsson pitched a two-hit shutout getting two hits from Sophia Dehl, Josie Bauler, Carlie Frost and Cecelia Dehl.
Sophie Dehl and Carlie Frost each drove in two, while Cecelia Dehl drove in three.
