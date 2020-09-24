Metro football capsules: Sept. 25

Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-3) at Waterloo Columbus (3-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: TJ McLaughlin Stadium, Waterloo
- Last week: The Cougars lost to Osage, 22-13, while the Sailors topped Central Springs, 42-0.
- Last meeting: Sumner-Fredericksburg won 41-0 in 2009.
- Game notes: Two teams will square off Friday going in opposite directions. The Cougars have lost three straight after opening the year with a 34-0 win over Postville. Columbus has won two-straight in convincing fashion over Central Springs and Osage. While Columbus has shown explosive ability on offense it has been the Sailors defense that has been the star of the show. Columbus leads the state with 11 interceptions and have allowed just seven points as a defense in four games. The Cougars top offensive player is junior quarterback Peyton Schmitz. Schmitz has passed for 214 yards and four scores, and he leads the team in rushing with 236 yards on 67 carries. Kade Mitchell has four rushing touchdowns for the Cougars.
Waterloo East (0-4) at Western Dubuque (3-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Epworth
- Last week: East lost to Decorah, 45-8. Western Dubuque topped Waverly-Shell Rock, 28-9.
- Last meeting: First meeting.
- Game notes: Another week, another tough opponent for the Trojans. And Western Dubuque may be the toughest of them all as the defending Class 3A state champions have rattled off three straight wins since losing 28-21 to No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier to open the season. The Trojans defensive backfield will be tested as Bobcat quarterback Garrett Baumhover has passed for 1,204 yards and 11 touchdowns. Tommy DeSolar and Dakota Lau each have four receiving touchdowns, and Sawyer Nauman has three.
Dubuque Senior (2-2) at Waterloo West (3-1)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last week: Senior beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 31-0. West topped Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 45-14.
- Last meeting: Senior won its second straight in the series last season, 28-14.
- Game notes: Senior is the best 2-2 team in the state as the Rams are loaded with talented players. Offensive tackle Jim Bonifas is committed to Iowa State. Linebacker Seth Bullock has field multiple offers, including one from Northern Iowa, and running back Cain McWilliams (85 carries, 520 yards) will be as good as any back the Wahawks will face. Senior showed all that talent last week in is shutout victory over then No. 8 Cedar Rapids Washington. West will need to start faster. The Wahawks have trailed in the first quarter by two scores in each of their last three games although they’ve managed to come back and win two of those contests. The run game will get a boost as Jay Shaw returns after missing the last two weeks. Quarterback Carter Schulte will need to another big game as he is just 125 yards of 1,000 passing yards for the season.
Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:
On slow starts, “It’s been three weeks in a row. We got to start fast. As a coaching staff we have been rattling our brains on what we need to do to help get our kids off to a fast start.”
On Senior, “This is a very talented team with a lot of good athletes.”
— Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
