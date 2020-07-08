You are the owner of this article.
Merrifield, Columbus shut down Grundy Center, 5-0
PREP BASEBALL

Merrifield, Columbus shut down Grundy Center, 5-0

WATERLOO – Josh Merrifield fired a three-hitter as Waterloo Columbus rolled to a 5-0 North Iowa Cedar League baseball win Wednesday over Grundy Center.

The Sailors staked Merrifield to an early 5-0 lead in the first two innings and he cruised thereafter. Merrifield struck out 12 and walked none.,

Merrifield improved to 3-1 and has now struck out 32 batters in 27 innings of work and has walked just five.

Alex Feldmann and Patrick Steele each drove in two runs for the Sailors. Feldmann also scored twice.

Columbus plays at Don Bosco tonight in a JV-V doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.

Columbus 5, Grundy Center 0

Grundy Center 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

Columbus 140 000 x — 5 6 0

Brayden, Zinkula (6) and Cale. Merrifield and Rausch.2B – Col: Steele.

prep-logo-columbus.jpg

