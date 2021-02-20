Maximus reigns supreme, Columbus freshman wins state title

DES MOINES – Forty-three years later the community of Waterloo has another one.
Maximus “Baby” Magayna did something only one other Waterloo native has done in the city's illustrious prep wrestling history.
A town with 161 champions, got No. 162 Saturday when the Columbus freshman beat four-time state finalist Brair Reisz of Logan-Magnolia, 7-4, in the 152-pound Class 1A state championship at Wells Fargo Arena.
The victory made Magayna just the second freshman state champ in Waterloo history.
And again, Magayna thanked his teammates and fellow state qualifiers Gavin Reed, Sam Hackett and Carson Hartz for sharpening him.
Don Bosco of Gilbertville will have 11 medalists, including four finalists as the Dons closed in on their 13th traditional state title and third in a row.
“It was definitely the toughest match I’ve had all year, he pushed me,” Magayna said. “But the reason I really got through that is because of these guys, these three (pointing at his shirt with the names of Reed, Hackett and Hartz on it). They pushed me right to the end.”
Magayna scored 48 seconds into the first and rode out Reisz. He rode out Reisz again in the second before it got interesting in the third.
Reisz cut Magayna to make it 3-0, and then took the freshman down twice to tie the score at 4-all before Magayna escaped to make it 5-4.
Then in a flurry of action, Magayna -- who felt he had gotten sloppy in giving up those takedowns -- finished with his own shot in the final 30 seconds and won 7-4.
“I gave up those takedowns because of sloppy shots and I just knew I had to redeem myself,” Magayna said. “I couldn’t let that be my final shot at the state tournament. I knew I needed to get a real good shot in there and show I’m not tired and ready to keep going.
“Feels great. Three more state titles is what I see coming down the road.”
Joe Gibbons, also of Columbus, was the first freshman champ in Waterloo winning a title at 98 pounds in 1978.
Gibbons won another title for Columbus in 1979 before transferring to Ames and winning two more becoming the then fourth four-time state champion in Iowa history.
An acclaimed youth wrestler, Magayna arrived on the scene with a lengthy list of junior national titles and accolades.
And then Magayna went out and proved that the fanfare was justified.
Entering the finals he had recorded 33 pins, two technical falls and three major decisions. His only non bonus-point win came in a 6-3 decision over Tate Entriken of Hudson in a match he bumped up to 160 pounds.
Magayna had pinned 23 straight opponents, including his first two at the state tournament before his 8-0 major decision in Friday’s semifinals over TJ Lau of East Buchanan.
Columbus sophomore Carson Hartz took seventh at 170, and senior Sam Hackett, was sixth at 138, in his second state tournament appearance.
WHITT FALLS IN FINAL: Cedar Falls junior Dylan Whitt couldn't get to his offense and was pinned by top-seeded and defending state champion Hunter Garvin of Iowa City West in 5 minutes and 10 seconds in the 138-pound final
KARNS CAPS OFF CAREER: Waterloo West’s Kaden Karns took sixth at 113, a step higher than his seventh as a junior.
In addition to becoming a two-time medalist, Karns finished his career as the Wahawks’ all-time wins leader with 150.