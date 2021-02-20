Maximus reigns supreme, Columbus freshman wins state title

DES MOINES – Forty-three years later the community of Waterloo has another one.

Maximus “Baby” Magayna did something only one other Waterloo native has done in the city's illustrious prep wrestling history.

A town with 161 champions, got No. 162 Saturday when the Columbus freshman beat four-time state finalist Brair Reisz of Logan-Magnolia, 7-4, in the 152-pound Class 1A state championship at Wells Fargo Arena.

The victory made Magayna just the second freshman state champ in Waterloo history.

And again, Magayna thanked his teammates and fellow state qualifiers Gavin Reed, Sam Hackett and Carson Hartz for sharpening him.

+5 Columbus freshmen Magayna on brink of Waterloo wrestling history Don Bosco of Gilbertville will have 11 medalists, including four finalists as the Dons closed in on their 13th traditional state title and third in a row.

“It was definitely the toughest match I’ve had all year, he pushed me,” Magayna said. “But the reason I really got through that is because of these guys, these three (pointing at his shirt with the names of Reed, Hackett and Hartz on it). They pushed me right to the end.”

Magayna scored 48 seconds into the first and rode out Reisz. He rode out Reisz again in the second before it got interesting in the third.

Reisz cut Magayna to make it 3-0, and then took the freshman down twice to tie the score at 4-all before Magayna escaped to make it 5-4.