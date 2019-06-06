WATERLOO -- Ben Leibold tossed a complete-game, three-hitter as Waterloo Columbus blanked Waterloo East, 3-0, Thursday at Sulentic Field.
Leibold struck out nine and walked just one in going the distance as 60 of his 93 pitches were thrown for strikes.
Columbus scored all three of its runs in the sixth.
Carter Gallagher and Tristan Wright each had two hits, while Parker Westhoff and Ben Freeseman drove in all three runs.
Justin Thomas, Xander Bauler and Mitchell Sage each had a hit for the Trojans. Jaxson Bentley took the loss for East, allowing just five hits, no walks, and striking out three.
