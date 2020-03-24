K-State's Klieman calls Hendryx a great man

Rarely coming off the field, Klieman accounted for 50 percent of Columbus’ offense those two seasons passing for 1,900 plus yards and rushing for better than 800 while having a hand in 38 touchdowns either passing or rushing in those seasons.

“Rick was tough on guys,” Klieman recalled. “He always challenged you to be your best and was never going to be satisfied with anything but your best. So as a young kid, you always thought 'why is this guy always on me'? But as you got older and wiser you appreciate how hard coach was on you because he did expect the very best.

“I think it was probably sometimes more difficult for Rick to coach me because of the fact there was such close family ties, with he and my dad being such great friends. But Rick always demanded my best and I appreciated that and I appreciate it more obviously as I got older.”

Klieman said former Columbus coaches Tim Miller and Tom Girsch and Sailor teammate Aundra Meeks have provided him updates on coach Hendryx, and it was Miller, along with Rick’s son and daughter, Bart and Anne, that brought Rick to a game at the UNI-Dome in 2016 when Klieman was still at North Dakota State and was coaching against the Panthers.

“It is a sad deal,” Klieman said. “Obviously, when he went to Des Moines, I lost a little bit of contact with him, just because I was staying in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and time gets away from us. But, what a great man who had a lot of success, and who impacted a lot of people’s lives.”

