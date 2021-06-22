Holmgaard slam lifts No. 1 Newman past Columbus

But perennial power Newman, the 2020 state runner-up, responded with five runs in the top of the fourth.

Holmgaard capped the outburst by clearing the bases after launching a long home run to left field.

He had homered four times on Monday with the wind blowing out against West Fork. He hit for the home run cycle after belting a grand slam, a three-run shot, a two-run homer and a solo blast.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, but I will say I’m not that surprised by it,” Newman coach Alex Bohl said. “Nash had been drilling the left-center field gap in the games before that – he had four or five balls go off the base of the wall. He made a minor adjustment with his swing path and it’s been fun to watch the last couple of nights. He has been putting on a show.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Holmgaard spent much of his day Tuesday doing numerous interviews with the media on the heels of his magical four-homer performance Monday.

“West Fork is a rival,” Holmgaard said. “I came up in the first inning with no outs and the bases loaded, and I knew I had to do something good. It just kind of snowballed after that. It was a special night.”