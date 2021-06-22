Holmgaard slam lifts No. 1 Newman past Columbus

WATERLOO – One of the most challenging things to do in sports is hitting a baseball.
Unless you’re Nash Holmgaard.
The Mason City Newman junior followed Monday’s spectacular showing with another phenomenal power display Tuesday night.
One day after blasting a remarkable four home runs, Holmgaard crushed a grand slam to spark the Class 1A No. 1 Knights to a 10-2 win over Waterloo Columbus.
“I’ve continued to become more confident at the plate,” Holmgaard said. “I knew I could hit well, but I just didn’t have the confidence early in the season. I kept working hard in practice and it’s starting to carry over into the games.”
Columbus (14-6) kept the game close early after the start was delayed an hour because of a nasty storm that swept through Nicholas Sulentic Memorial Field.
Newman improved to 20-1 overall.
“Newman does a lot of things well that make them such a good team,” Columbus coach Mark Gallagher said. “I don’t think we played as bad as the scoreboard looked. It was a good learning experience seeing a team that does everything the right way. Our kids are doing a good job and I’m still really happy with where we’re at.”
The Sailors trailed just 3-1 following Carter Gallagher’s ringing RBI double drove in Caden Hartz in the third inning.
But perennial power Newman, the 2020 state runner-up, responded with five runs in the top of the fourth.
Holmgaard capped the outburst by clearing the bases after launching a long home run to left field.
He had homered four times on Monday with the wind blowing out against West Fork. He hit for the home run cycle after belting a grand slam, a three-run shot, a two-run homer and a solo blast.
“I’ve never seen anything like this, but I will say I’m not that surprised by it,” Newman coach Alex Bohl said. “Nash had been drilling the left-center field gap in the games before that – he had four or five balls go off the base of the wall. He made a minor adjustment with his swing path and it’s been fun to watch the last couple of nights. He has been putting on a show.”
Holmgaard spent much of his day Tuesday doing numerous interviews with the media on the heels of his magical four-homer performance Monday.
“West Fork is a rival,” Holmgaard said. “I came up in the first inning with no outs and the bases loaded, and I knew I had to do something good. It just kind of snowballed after that. It was a special night.”
Holmgaard came back strong Tuesday with an RBI single in his first at-bat before connecting on his second grand slam in as many days in his third plate appearance.
“You had a sense there was going to be a little bit of a letdown after (Monday) night,” Bohl said. “You don’t want him to press, but he came back (Tuesday), got a good pitch to hit and he jumped all over it. It was another impressive performance.”
Making Holmgaard’s recent power surge even more impressive is that he had just one homer and 14 RBIs in his first 19 games this season.
He has collected five homers and 15 RBIs in his last two games.
“Everything’s going pretty well right now,” Holmgaard said. “My teammates have done a great job getting on base and I’m just trying to drive them in.”
The Sailors scored their second run in the sixth inning. Carter Gallagher reached on a one-out single to left before later scoring on Patrick Steele’s RBI single.
The game was called after six innings because of darkness.
Gallagher, Alex Feldmann and Alex Purdy contributed two hits apiece for Columbus.
“Carter’s been swinging it really well,” Coach Gallagher said. “When he sees better competition, he really steps up. A kid that probably doesn’t get enough credit is Alex Purdy behind the plate. He worked his tail off and did a great job defensively. He’s a tough kid.”
Columbus will look to regroup when it battles Hudson in a key doubleheader.
“Those are key conference games and they are very important,” Coach Gallagher said. “That’s a big one for us.”