High School Wrestling: Garret Rinken passes torch to brother Jayden, Don Bosco wins Hudson Invitational

HUDSON – Nashua-Plainfield senior and state champion Garret Rinken casts a big shadow on the wrestling mat.

But his younger brother, Jayden, has a destiny of his own, too.

Going into the Hudson Invitational on Saturday, the Northern Iowa commit showed why he’s one of the top 1A wrestlers in the state by pinning Tate German of North Fayette Valley to win the 126-lb. class for the Huskies.

It’s his last chance to grab a second state title before heading to college next fall, and he’s putting all his effort into staying sharp.

“I said it another guy earlier this week, but basically, I’ve just been trying to stay consistent,” Garret said. “Like in consistent practice, consistent in my wrestling – just making sure I make my attacks clean, making sure I don’t get caught… just staying clean, I guess.”

It’s that work and success that’s made him reliable for head coach Al Frost, who looks to him as a leader for the other wrestlers.

“Garret’s been obviously a big contributor in team, not only in leadership,” Frost said. “I would say more than vocal, he leads more by example. Hard work ethic, determination, intensity, motivation – all those things you want other kids to feed on and pick up.”

One of those wrestlers he’s influenced is Jayden, who’s developing into an elite athlete himself. The junior finished third in the 106-pound class on Saturday and finished third in the state championships last year.

According to Jayden, he wants to emulate his success, but in his own way – to achieve what Garret’s achieved while standing out for himself.

“I want to make my own destiny and all that stuff, but I also do all the same things, like [be a] state champion and all that, the same kind of ways as Garret did,” Jayden said. “But I kind of make my own way for myself, too.”

In a case of iron sharpening iron, the two brothers are usually sparring partners during practice, an action that’s helped Jayden in perfecting his skill.

Meanwhile Frost says that Jayden’s shown progress as a wrestler. Together, the duo are some of the most reliable members of the Nashua-Plainfield arsenal and serve to not only win matches, but motivate the team.

“It’s awesome. You know every time they go out to practice, every time they step out on the mat, they’re going to give you 110%,” Frost said. “And both these guys are relentless.”

And as Garret prepares to wrestle for the Panthers, Jayden is preparing to help lead the Huskies.

“I’ll try to help lead the team, but I won’t be able to totally fill it as he did,” Jayden said.

As for the Hudson Invitational, Don Bosco came out with the trophy. In total, the Dons advanced eight wrestlers to championship match, with five taking first place. All-in-all, head coach Chris Ortner said his team still has improvements it can make, but the Dons had a successful outing nonetheless.

“I think our effort was really good and that’s really the most important thing is our effort,” Ortner said. And I thought our guys really battled hard and like I said, that’s the most important thing right now.”

Don Bosco got titles from Myles McMahon at 138, Kaiden Knaack at 145, Andrew Kimball at 160, Jared Thiry at 220 and Mack Ortner at 285.

The Dons also saw Kanaan Delagardell and Cole Frost take second at 106 and 113, respectively, while Kyler Knaack, ranked second at 152, lost a 4-2 decision to top-ranked Kellen Smith of West Hancock in the finals.

Columbus Catholic had a pair of champions in Max Magayna at 170. He pinned Jack Clarahan of Sigourney-Keota in 1:06 in the finals. Carson Hartz won the 182 title by scoring a 12-2 major over Kayden Blunt of Charles City.

In addition to Garret Rinken’s title, Nashua-Plainfield also got a win at 113 from Nic Brase.

North Fayette Valley’s Nick Koch won at 132, beating Columbus Catholic’s Gavin Reed, 2-0.

And Jesup’s Cooper Hinz won at 106, 6-2, over Delagardelle.

Summary

Hudson Invitational

Team standings: 1. Don Bosco 249, 2. Nashua-Plainfield 195.5, 3. North Fayette-Valley 142.5, 4. Jesup 119, 5. West Hancock 116, 6. Columbus Catholic 96, 7. Hudson 88, 8. Sigourney-Keota 67, 9. Charles City 56.5, 10. East Marshall 55.

Championship matches

106 – Cooper Hinz (Jesup) dec. Kanaan Delagardelle (DB), 6-2.

113 – Nic Brase (NP) dec. Cole Frost (DB), 8-3.

120 – Teague Smith (WH) technical fall over Jaxson Lundgren (NFV), 15-0, 3:41.

126 – Garret Rinken (NP) pinned Tate Germann (NFV), 1:16.

132 – Nick Koch (NFV) dec. Gavin Reed (Columbus), 2-0.

138 – Myles McMahon (DB) dec. Kaden Wilken (NP), 9-0.

145 – Kaiden Knaack (DB) dec. Jesse Grimes (NFV), 9-2.

152 – Kellen Smith (WH) dec. Kyler Knaack (DB), 4-2.

160 – Andrew Kimball (DB) dec. Blake Carolan (Hudson), 5-0.

170 – Max Magayna (Columbus) pinned Jack Clarahan (SK), 1:06.

182 – Carson Hartz (Columbus) dec. Kayden Blunt (Charles City), 12-2.

195 – Kale Zuehl (WH) pinned Aiden Sullivan (NP), 5:19.

220 – Jared Thiry (DB) pinned Skyler Blad (Jesup), 1:38.

285 – Mack Ortner (DB) pinned Connor Knudtson (Columbus), 3:00.

Third-place matches

106 – Jayden Rinken (NP) tech fall over Reanah Utterback (SK), 15-0.

113 – Wyatt Benson (EM) pinned Ayden Bergman, 1:01.

120 – Jaxon Larson (DB) dec. Ethan Krall (Jesup), 13-5.

126 – Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) dec. Brady Clark (SK), 8-5.

132 – Kendrick Huck (NP) dec. Dan McLaughlin (SK), 13-2.

138 – Ben Holton (Hudson) mff over Caden Kerr (NFV).

145 – Nathan Lopez (CC) pinned Ty Fuller (EM), :29.

152 – Kile Bucknell (Jesup) dec. Kenny Kerr (NFV), 4-3.

160 – Eli Kalainoff (NP) pinned Logan Boehm (NFV), 2:51.

170 – Titus Evans (NP) pinned Jacob Thiry (DB), :33.

182 – Creighton Kelly (WH) dec. Landon Fernandez (DB), 8-3.

195 – Trevor Koelling (Hudson), dec. Emerson Hahn (DB), 3-2 TB.

220 – David Smith (WH) pinned Ingamells Kason (Hudson), 2:48.

285 – James Baumler (NFV) pinned Evan Sebetka (Jesup), 3:26.