High School Wrestling: Don Bosco clinches state duals berth over West Hancock

GILBERTVILLE – Top-ranked Don Bosco of Gilbertville is bound for state dual championships for the 10th-year in a row after qualifying at Tuesday's regional in their home gym.

The Dons beat West Hancock, 51-15. For their part, the Eagles won five of their matches, including the last three, but by then, Don Bosco was far enough ahead to clinch their state berth.

“They’re a good team, man. We knew we were going to have to battle them and nothing’s easy in this sport,” said Don Bosco head coach Chris Ortner. “I’ve always had a lot of respect for that program and that coaching staff and they certainly came to battle tonight, which they do every time. They’re tough kids over there.”

The evening started out well for West Hancock, who took on Columbus Catholic in the first dual and won 54-20. Ethan Gayken got them off on the right foot by pinning Sailor Calvin Smith, but Gavin Reed followed it up with a major decision for Columbus. Another pin for the Eagles and a pair of forfeits got West Hancock up 24-4.

State champ Maximus Magayna attempted to get the Sailors going again with a needed pin over Westin Schmid in the 170-pound match, followed by a 12-2 major decision by Carson Hartz against Creighton Kelly, but West Hancock got back in form with a pin by Kale Zuehl over Henry Erie. Mason Knipp got Columbus's last victory of the dual with a first round pin over Reese Luedke, but four more falls by the Eagles put it away for good.

“Our guys wrestled well, they really did," said West Hancock coach Mark Sanger. "They came out guns a-blazing and we were able to get some matchups that we wanted and it worked out in our favor, so that was a good win for us.”

As for the Sailors, head coach Denny Boleyn said the loss came down to a combination of missed opportunities for extra points and an inexperienced roster with many freshmen.

“We had some good guys versus some of their good guys – we had ranked guys versus ranked guys and we were able to pull out the win in most of those matches, but we didn’t get many bonus points off of it,” Boleyn said. “And we have some young guys… and unfortunately, they’re just not quite ready yet to compete at a varsity level like this in this type of environment, so we’ve just got to get back in the room and get back to work and get things figured out for districts.”

In the finals, Don Bosco came out of the gate hitting hard, with three pins in a row, before Eagle star Kellen Smith put his team on the board with a 12-7 win over Andrew Kimball at 160 pounds.

After a 15-4 major decision by Jacob Thiry agaisnt Schmid, Kelly was injured after landing on his head, resulting in a potential neck injury and a medical delay that halted the dual. Zuhl won the first match after the incident with a 3-1 overtime victory against Emerson Hahn, but Jared Thiry got Don Bosco's fourth pin of the night soon after.

According to Thiry, there's always a pressure to perform at Don Bosco. His match with David Smith was him trying to live up to that reputation.

“We almost win it sometimes once we walk off the bus because every time we walk off the bus, you see, ‘ooh, Don Bosco,’" Thiry said. "Everyone wants to be a Don Bosco kid, but that’s a challenge to do not matter who you are.”

A pin by Mack Ortner, followed by a 106-pound win by forfeit, put the dual away, but Teague Smith, Jacob Larson and Evan Boothroyd made sure the Eagles ended on a high note with back-to-back-to-back winning decisions.

PHOTOS: Northern Iowa vs. Oklahoma Wrestling 013023-spt-uni-ou-mat-4 013023-spt-uni-ou-mat-5 013023-spt-uni-ou-mat-6 013023-spt-uni-ou-mat-7 013023-spt-uni-ou-mat-2 013023-spt-uni-ou-mat-3 013023-spt-uni-ou-mat-1