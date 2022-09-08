High School Volleyball: Denver sweeps Columbus despite rowdy Sailor crowd

WATERLOO — The No. 5 Denver Cyclones volleyball team beat the Columbus Sailors, 3-0, despite a loud and rowdy crowd at Oppold Gym, Thursday.

Columbus Catholic head coach Courtney Solberg described the crowd as a ‘game changer’ for the Sailors who played the fifth ranked Cyclones close in all three sets.

“Tonight, our student section really helped to keep our momentum especially when we were getting down in points,” Solberg said. “Having that extra energy brought to us by the crowd was awesome.”

While the crowd favored their opposition, Denver head coach Jamie Johnson appreciated the way the crowd impacted the game.

“I think it is good for my girls to get that experience in a big match,” Johnson said. “NICL matches are always tough.”

In the first set, the upset-minded Sailors rode the energy of the crowd to an early 4-1 lead.

However, Denver and outside hitter Kayla Knowles battled back to take a 15-11 lead and force a Columbus timeout. The Sailors’ timeout stymied the Cyclones’ momentum as the teams split the next 16 points evenly.

Trailing 23-19, Columbus rallied back, outscoring the Cyclones 6-2 to force a 25-25 tie.

A Knowles kill broke the tie and a Sailors’ error while attempting to return the ensuing Cyclone serve allowed Denver to take set one, 27-25.

Knowles, who finished the match with 20 kills on 39 attempts, said keeping her composure despite the rowdy crowd played a large role in her strong performance.

“This gym is completely different than what we play in,” Knowles said. “It is getting used to things and making sure we score fast points...Personally, for me, it makes me more excited to want to play good. If you are chanting overrated at me, I am going to show you how I am not overrated.”

In the second set, the Cyclones dominated early as they climbed out to a 19-7 lead and look prepared to seal up a lopsided victory.

However, after the Cyclones took a 24-12 lead, the Sailors railed again and put together an eight point run to cut the lead to just 24-20. During the run, Columbus defensive specialist Alli Hagness extended a rally with an impressive dig as the Sailors trailed 24-17.

The Cyclones finally put Columbus away 25-20 and took a 2-0 lead in the match heading into the third set.

In the third set, Columbus continued its strong play and led for the majority of the set, but Denver ultimately clawed its way back to tie the game at 21-21.

On the next point, Columbus appear as though it would regain the lead, but Denver freshman Channing Johnson, the younger sister of former Cyclone star Reese Johnson, managed to get a piece of the ball to allow Denver to take a 22-21 lead.

Denver won three of the next four points to complete the sweep 25-22.

With the win, Denver improves to 9-2 on the season. According to Johnson, Thursday night’s contest will serve as a valuable learning opportunity for the Cyclones moving forward

“I am thankful we were able to come out with a win,” Johnson said. “I am proud of them that they can keep finding ways to win in these tough NICL matchups.”

Despite falling to 3-10 on the season, Solberg said she was proud of Columbus’ ability to play a highly-ranked Denver squad close and though her team showed continued growth.

“We have some young girls on the team that are really continuing to grow every single day,” Solberg said. “I am excited to see how they continue to grow and build chemistry on the team as well as how those senior leaders continue to progress in their leadership roles...It was a great game. Denver is an amazing opponent and I felt like it was one of the most fun games.”