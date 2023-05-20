WATERLOO – The Columbus Catholic girls’ tennis team reached the final four of the Class 1A state team tennis championships Saturday with a 5-0 win over Decorah in Independence.

This is the 35th time the Sailors have made the final four in the 40-year history of the event.

Columbus got singles wins from Sophia Fain, Ali Hagness, Avery Hogan, Kate Holton and Rachel Hollen.

Bella Nelson was leading her singles match when the Sailors clinched the victory.

Central DeWitt and Pella have also qualified for the final four, while Clarinda and Spirit Lake will play for the final slot on Monday.

The championships will be held on May 30 at Waukee Northwest High School.

In a 2A regional final at Prairie Ridge in Ankeny, Cedar Falls dropped a 5-0 decision to Ankeny Centennial.