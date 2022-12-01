High School Softball: Regenold takes over Columbus Catholic program

WATERLOO – Columbus Catholic High School has announced the hiring of Ryan Regenold as the head softball coach for the upcoming season.

Regenold has coached club softball for the past nine years, building Iowa Elite Cedar Valley from a local to regional travel program that has drawn players from across the state. His Iowa Elite team has won multiple state titles and finished as high as second in USSSA national competition.

“Ryan is an ambitious leader with a passion for softball and teaching the game,” Columbus Catholic activities supervisor Nick Petaros said. “We are thrilled for him to work with our softball coaching staff to develop young players and teach skills that lead to success on and off the field.”

In addition to his softball coaching experience, Regenold has served as an assistant coach on Don Bosco’s football staff. He is the director of sales and operations for The Paladin Group, specializing in trucking insurance.

“I couldn’t be more honored to be a part of the Columbus Catholic family as the head softball coach,” Regenold said. “I’m inheriting a program that has been known for its winning tradition.

“I hope to carry on this tradition with a vision that focuses on hard work and dedication. This vision will ensure our athletes continue growing individually and as a team throughout the year. With the help of our knowledgeable coaching staff and our astonishing student-athletes, this season is sure to be one for the books.”

Regenold replaces Chris Olmstead, who resigned following the 2022 season. Olmstead had led the Sailors to North Iowa Cedar League titles in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and three state tournaments (2017, 2018, and a state semifinalist in 2019).