High School Softball: Columbus Catholic vacates NICL Central title

WATERLOO – According to a press release from Columbus Catholic High School, the Sailors have forfeited their 2022 North Iowa Cedar League Central Division title due to a self-reported violation.

In the release, Columbus stated it had been in communication with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union about a violation of Scholarship Rule 35.15 (2).

Due to the violation, the Sailors have vacated wins from June 1, 2022 to June 28, 2022. The forfeits and vacation of league title means that Dike-New Hartford will now be crowned the Central Division champions.

In the process of discovering the violation, the statement said Cedar Valley Catholic Schools identified an instance of administration neglecting to inform the coaching staff and enforcing the scholarship rule that led to the violation.

The release further stated that in coordination with the IGHSAU that Columbus Catholic’s administration is implementing a plan of corrective action to ensure compliance of all IGHSAU rules and regulations.

“Please know that this is not indicative of the culture in our school, and I will ensure that these types of errors do not occur in the future,” Columbus Catholic principal Tony Harrington said in the release.

The Sailors had been coached by Chris Olmstead the past nine seasons where he had compiled a 263-67 mark and led Columbus to three state tournaments – 2017, 2018, and 2019. Olmstead retired following the season.

Olmstead reached out to the Courier with a statement on the violation.

“I want to make to make it unequivocally clear that neither I, nor my coaching staff, were informed by the administration that a violation had occurred,” Olmstead said. “In fact, I only first found out Thursday night via a third party rival coaching friend who contacted me to show support.”