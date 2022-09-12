High School Softball: Columbus Catholic head coach Chris Olmstead resigns

WATERLOO – Highly successful Columbus Catholic head softball coach Chris Olmstead has resigned following a nine-year run with the Sailors.

Olmstead recently turned in his resignation.

“Chris has made a positive impact on countless lives through 30-plus years of coaching youth sports,” Columbus Catholic Activities Supervisor Nick Petaros said. “In addition to success on the field, he led our softball program with integrity. He equipped his players with tools to become better teammates, leaders and successful women beyond high school.

“With no graduates from last year’s 24-11 North Iowa Cedar League Central division championship season, our next head coach will inherit a quality softball program and have an opportunity to find instant success. We thank coach Olmstead for his service to Columbus Catholic softball.”

In his nine seasons, Olmstead produced a 263-67 mark, with an average 29 wins a season. In the NICL, he was 125-9, and won conference titles in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

The Sailors also made three state tournaments (2017, 2018, and were state semifinalists in 2019). In addition to the three state tournament appearances Columbus made three additional regional final games.