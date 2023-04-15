Columbus Catholic won its second girls’ soccer game in as many nights Friday with a 5-0 win over North Fayette Valley in West Union.

Nikayla Youngblut scored four times, and Alexis Quam added the Sailors’ fifth goal.

Natalie Steele had a pair of assists, while Becca Dufour recorded 16 saves.

The win improved Columbus to 2-2.

On Thursday, Columbus got hat tricks from Steele and Nikayla Youngblut as the Sailors scored an 8-0 over Central Iowa United.

Makena Youngblut opened the scoring finding the back of the net just two minutes in, and Avery Nolting made it 2-0 in the ninth minute.

Steele then scored three straight goals over the remainder of the first half as Columbus lead 5-0 at the break. Nikayla Youngblut provided all the scoring in the second half for the Sailors.

Nikayla Youngblut and Makena Youngblut each added two assists. While Abbi Weber and Steele each had an assist.

Dufour made 10 saves.

Boys’ soccer

Fort Dodge 4, Waterloo East 0: JT Laufersweiler scored three times to lift the Dodgers past the Trojans.

East got eight saves from goalkeeper Adrian Alejo-Rubio.

Boys’ golf

Columbus improves to 8-0: John Meier carded a 40, while Max Schuchmann and Drew Lindsay each had 41s in the Sailors six-stroke win over Union in a triangular Thursday. South Hardin took third with a 195.

Girls' Tennis

Sailors win at Johnston: Columbus Catholic topped a six-team field at the Johnston Invitational Friday.

The Sailors scored 165 points, 30 better than the hosts to win.

Columbus got flight victories in singles from Sophia Fain and Alli Hagness, while Avery Hogan and Kate Holton won at No. 1 doubles.