WATERLOO – Columbus Catholic had five players shoot 84 or better as the Sailors captured a triangular at Gates Park Wednesday.

Led by Drew Lindsay’s 78, Columbus carded a team score of 323. Denver finished second with a 349, and Wapsie Valley was third at 414.

Jackson Mudd (80), Major Westhoff (82), John Meier (83) and Max Schuchmann (84) also had strong days on the links for the Sailors.

At South Hills, Wapsie Valley edged Columbus, 209 to 234, in girls’ golf action.

Sailor sophomore Grace Berg was medalists with a 45, while the Warriors Anna Curley was runner-up with a 46.