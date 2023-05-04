CEDAR FALLS – Aplington-Parkersburg carried the day Thursday at the North Iowa Cedar League Boys' Golf Championship on the Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.

The Falcons carded a 315 to edge out Columbus Catholic by two strokes for the team title.

Will Steege tied for runner-up medalist with a 74 to help get his team across the finish line.

Head coach Gary Flanigan said he was somewhat surprised by the finish, as the team had a rough go of things early on, but won by persistence.

“They stuck with it. I know a couple of them started out really bad and they finished really strong, so that’s not easy to do,” Flanigan said. “And I’m very proud of them that they hung in there and we beat back a lot of really good teams today, so it’s a good accomplishment.”

But while the Falcons won, it was Grundy Center freshman Judd Jirovsky who took home the gold for the individual portion of the meet in 72 strokes.

According to Jirovsky, he struggled early on, but his luck turned around with an eagle in the middle of the game. From there, it was all downhill.

“I’m satisfied. I started… with a rough start,” Jirovsky said. “I mean golf can go both ways. There’s a lot of holes left to be played, but I felt like I made the turn for the better at the end.”

Denver's Clayton Liddle, Oelwein's Ethan Anderson, Steege and Cody Weaver of East Marshall all shot 74.

In his debut year as Columbus head coach, Mike Schuchmann saw the team improve from sixth place at last year’s meet to second. The boys have worked hard and according to Schuchmann, the work is paying off.

“They’ve put the work in, they’ve hit a lot of balls, they practice, they listen – they’re great listeners, they’re great learners and they’re students of the game and that’s what it takes,” he said. “And a lot of our process has been teaching them how to get around the golf course, when to go for it, when not to go for it… that’s a work in progress.”

Schuchmann’s son Max, a sophomore, was one of those golfers to show how far he’s gotten. Leading late in the meet, three bogies dropped him down to sixth place in the individual standings, but he still improved on his 18-hole average from 82 to 75.

Taking his coaching to heart helped, but a new putter also helped him to improve on Max’s short game.

“I mean, just around the greens, I’d say I felt more comfortable and felt more aware with what I was doing,” he said. “Just being able to have a putter that feels like it works for me.”

Sailor teammate Jackson Mudd finished one stroke back of Schuchmann with a 76.

Defending 2A State champions Hudson took third, two strokes back of Columbus. The top five teams were separated by just 10 strokes as Grundy Center was fourth at 322 and Oelwein took fifth at 325.

According to Hudson head coach Jeff Curley, they’re playing some of the best teams in Iowa, including some of the teams they’ll face later this month.

Fortunately for the Pirates, however, Curley said they’ve been playing some of their best golf going into the meet and are at or near where they want to be for a repeat. From there, consistency is key.

“We did win the 2A State title – we remind our kids that that trophy is in the case – that’s done. This is a new year,” Curley said. “We do have a lot of our roster back, but we knew and know it’s going to be a dogfight to advance here in the month of May here, but I do like our roster. I like our experience and I just believe that will pay off for us in the big meets.”

