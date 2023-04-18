HUDSON — The crunch of cinder and clay breaks the calm of a spring day on the track at Hudson High School.

The whack of a left foot thumping against the board on the long jump runway follows as does the sound of Columbus’ Sophia Keys crashing into the pit.

“SCRATCH!”

A meet official calls out the ruling as the freshman wipes the dirt from her hands. Moments later, she breaks down her four attempts in the long jump competition.

“It was not great,” Keys said. “I just have to learn to drive my legs through…Just an off day. It happens.”

Keys won the long jump at the Hudson Relays on Tuesday with a leap of 15-00.50. But, the mark came in nearly two feet less than her season best of 16-10.00 which she set 10 days ago at the Beckman Co-Ed in Dyersville.

Wind, a basketball tournament over the weekend and a tendency to throw her hips seemingly played a hand in her—self assessed—off performance. Competing in multiple sports at the same time can be a lot said Keys, but she did not allow that to be an excuse, Tuesday night.

“It can be a lot—physically and mentally,” Keys said. “You just have to put your mind to it. You are going have days where you just cannot do it. You are physically tired and you just have to push through it.”

Through the first month of the season, Keys made taking home the gold medal in the long jump routine. The freshman won all but one long jump competition thus far this season. The lone outlier being a fourth place finish at the Iowa City Liberty Co-Ed Invitational—a finish Columbus head coach Nick Bellamy said did not sit well with Keys.

“Sometimes I have to remind her that she is a freshman,” Bellamy said. “She got fourth place and she was upset. I was like ‘You got beat by two seniors and a junior.’ A couple of people who have some years on her.”

With her rapid ascent to start her track career, Keys said she feels an expectation to maintain her gold medal routine.

“I want to meet those expectations of me,” Keys said. “I win a lot…that I feel like is the expectation.”

Although she acknowledged that with expectations comes pressure. Bellamy said he feels the freshman does a good job of fighting through the pressures.

“I cannot let that get to me,” Keys said. “It can be a lot. It has gotten to me a few times. It helps talking with people who have also gone through that…It can be a lot and it is okay for it to be a lot.”

As Keys fights through the pressures and wins long jump competition after long jump competition, thoughts drift to the end of the season and the possibility of a trip to the state oval. It would be the first time a Columbus girls’ track and field athlete qualified for state since Madison Funk in 2019.

Bellamy likes Keys’s odds.

“The way she is jumping right now—as long as she puts her best jump out on the run way—she is going to get there,” Bellamy said. “She will be close in the 200 and 100 as well.”

“She works harder than almost anyone…She is competitive. She will do what it takes.”

Keys’s drive comes from a pure enjoyment of the event although she did not initially compete in the long jump when she first came out for track and field as a student at Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School.

“I wanted to hurdle,” Keys said. “But, my coach—Mr. [Jacob] Garnette—he actually pushed me to long jump and I fell in love with it.”

“At first, I really did not mind for it. It was just another event. But, once I started to see the numbers were getting higher, I really put myself to it and really enjoyed doing it.”

Bellamy also noted that getting a couple of Sailors down to Des Moines would go a long way for the Sailors in building buzz around the track and field programs.

“It would bring some more excitement to a program that has been forgotten about for a long time,” Bellamy said. “We are taking steps in the right direction to bring it back and bring some excitement back to track and field at Columbus. Hopefully, we can get them all together and put down some good times.”

Keys said it would boost her confidence for the remainder of her prep career should she make it to state.

“Everyone wants to place at state,” Keys said. “I really want to have the experience of saying I went to state especially as a freshman.”

“Staying at the top is a lot harder than getting to the top. It would motivate me…‘You have to be better. People are coming for you.’”

Hudson Relays Results TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Macie Graves, DNH, 13.24, 2. Hannah Knight, Wapsie Valley, 13.31, 3. Jaylin May, Wapsie Valley, 13.62; 200--1. Jadyn Petersen, DNH, 27.44, 2. Elaina Hildebrandt, Denver, 27.73, 3. Sophia Keys, Columbus, 28.36; 400--1. Ellery Luhring, Grundy Center, 1:02.15, 2. Maddy Jansen, South Winneshiek, 1:03.41, 3. Ella Costello, DNH, 1:03.42; 800--1. Grace Storjrundy Center, 2:29.46, 2. Hillary Trainor, Sumner-Fredericksburg, 2:30.19, 3. Megan Hageman, South Winneshiek, 2:30.67; 1500--1. Nakia Olloivierre, AGWSR, 5:06.35, 2. Billie Wagner, South Winneshiek, 5:10.21, 3. Hillary Trainor, Sumner-Fredericksburg, 5:10.42; 3000--1. Hillary Trainor, Sumner-Fredericksburg, 10:38.16, 2. Nakia Ollivierre, AGWSR, 10:39.90, 3. Amilia Condon, Union, 10:54.63; 100 Hurdles--1. Sydney Anton, Union, 16.27, 2. Ava Mills, Union, 16.73, 3. Kennedi McGarvey, Don Bosco, 18.93; 400 Hurdles--1. Aubrey Decker, Denver, 1:06.44, 2. Syndey Anton, Union, 1:10.59, 3. Kendra Nissen, Don Bosco, 1:10.78; 4x100 Relay--1. Wapsie Valley (May, Curley, Oltrogge, Knight), 51.78, 2. DNH (Ohrt, Petersen, Costello, Graves), 52.00, 3. Grundy Center (Edittu, Monaghan, Willis, Launstein), 53.37; 4x200 Relay--1. Wapsie Valley (May, Jones, Knight, Curley), 1:51.09, 2. DNH (Jensen, Ja. Petersen, Pa. Petersen, Graves), 1:54.54, 3. Sumner-Fredericksburg (Meyer, Bernhard, Judisch, Gitch), 1:54.59; 4x400 Relay--1. AGWSR (Pi. Smith, Lippert, Olson, Br. Smith), 4:14.04, 2. Grundy Center (Luhring, Dole, Lynch, Storjohann), 4:17.78, 3. Wapsie Valley (Jones, Bellis, Moulds, Curley), 4:20.75; 4x800 Relay--1. Grundy Center (Dole, Luhring, Lynch, Storjohann), 10:10.93, 2. BCLUW (Ma. Jones, Kemp, Crawford, Mi. Jones), 10:32.17, 3. Union (Albertsen, Lorenzen, Condon, Petersen), 10:44.45; Sprint Medley--1. AGWSR (Av. Olson, Lippert, El. Olson, Smith) 1:55.05, 2. Wapsie Valley (May, Knight, Curley, Jones) 1:55.70, 3. Denver (Cinadr, Hildebrandt, Curtis, Demai) 1:55.85; Distance Medley--1. AGWSR (Tr. Smith, Rotgers, Pi. Smith, Lippert) 4:30.37, 2. Denver (Powers, Cinadr, Decker, Ristau) 4:36.02, 3. Wapsie Valley (LaRue, Oltrogge, Moulds Bellis) 4:37.97; Shuttle Hurdle--1. AGWSR (Koop, Smith, Av. Olson, Metzgar) 1:16.22, 2. Janesville (Heiser, Osborn, Oldenburger, Pugh) 1:16.49, 3. South Winneshiek (Hageman, Becker, Kuboushek, Willey) 1:19.94; High Jump--1. Abby Wagner, South Winneshiek, 5-00.00, 2. Carlie Willis, Grundy Center, 4-10.00, 3. Ava Olson, AGWSR, J4-10.00; Long Jump--1. Sophia Keys, Columbus, 15-00.50, 2. Jadyn Petersen, DNH, 14-11.75, 3. Abby Wagner, South Winneshiek, 14-08.25; Shot Put--1. Abby Veld, AGWSR, 40-05.25, 2. Brigitte Rohrer, Union, 36-00.00, 3. Kailan McEwan, BCLUW, 33-07.50; Discus--1. Jenna Myers, Clarksville, 107-05, 2. Abby Veld, AGWSR, 107-01, 3. Brigitte Rohrer, Union, 103-01.