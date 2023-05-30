Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WAUKEE — The Sailors did what they were supposed to do.

On Tuesday, the defending Class 1A Girls’ Team Tennis Champions came into the state tournament as the favorites and left as the 2023 1A Champions. The Sailors beat Pella, 5-0, before toppling Clarinda, 5-1, in the championship to claim their 22nd girls’ team state title.

“We showed up and played some good tennis today,” Columbus head coach David Will said. “It was a lot of fun. It is always fun when you win.”

Tournament seedings and expectations placed pressure on the Sailors, who owned an unblemished, 31-0 team record entering the tournament. According to Will, that was new territory for his team compared to where they were a season ago.

“This year we were expected to win,” Will said. “Last year, we were not. So, it is a little bit different feeling. We have been the top team in the state all year.”

“We beat Dowling [Catholic], who is playing for the 2A championship, and we beat [West Des Moines] Valley who is in the final four. We like to think we are the best team in the state although we have not played Cedar Rapids Washington.”

Will joked that his team pulled through for him after he promised the championship in front of the entire Columbus Catholic High School student body earlier in the season.

“I kind of put myself on the spot,” Will said. “In front of the whole student body, I said we were going to win the state tournament. The kids came through and made me look like I knew what I was talking about.”

Columbus senior Alli Hagness, who recently finished second to fellow Columbus senior Sophia Fain in the individual state tournament, described the conclusion of her high school tennis career as “very exciting.”

“It just shows how big part in my life this team has played,” Hagness said. “And, how successful we have been and how much it has taught and how much I have grown through this team.”

The future Coe College Kohawk said she knew, after watching 2022 seniors Chloe Butler and Erin Hollen, she needed to step up this year.

“As a senior, I knew I had to step up as a leader especially because we had a few younger players stepping up on the team,” Hagness said. “I wanted to be a good role model for them and give them a positive experience.”

With the title, the Columbus girls’ tennis extends its lead as the program with the most state titles in an Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union sanctioned sport. They remain second to Cedar Rapids Washington boys’ swimming, which holds 27 state titles, for the most titles by any high school program in Iowa.