WATERLOO — Waverly-Shell Rock (13-0) left little doubt about its No. 1 status in Class 2A with a 7-0 win over Columbus Catholic (8-6), Tuesday.

Go-Hawks head coach Scott Schara said that the Sailors, who entered on a five-game winning streak, provided a unique test for his squad with a strong defense and narrower field than what Waverly-Shell Rock is used to.

“We just take it day-by-day, game by game,” Schara said. “Anytime we go somewhere else it is going to be a challenge. It was going to be a challenge tonight. We stepped up to the challenge.”

“It is less space. We cannot spread them out as much. The defense is harder to penetrate. We did a good job getting it up to our forwards and running off our forwards feet and doing special things.”

The first 90 seconds of action consisted of a flurry of action including a Columbus corner kick and a shot off the cross bar for Waverly-Shell Rock.

The Go-Hawks capitalized on the flurry with a goal in the second minute of the game. Leading-scorer Anna Stromberg tallied her 16th goal of the season off a throw in by Lindsey Overmann. Stromberg’s shot curled right to left by Columbus goalkeeper Becca DuFour.

“It was nice to get a goal in early,” Schara said. “It is a tough place to play…They are a tough defense and they have proved it all year. So, getting one, taking a little bit of a deep breath and then seeing what can do from there.”

The Go-Hawks did not relent after the early goal as Waverly-Shell Rock controlled possession in its attacking third, recording three more shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of action.

In the 12th minute of the first half, Anaka Ott doubled the Go-Hawks lead. Stromberg put a strong shot on net. DuFour got enough of the shot to keep it out of the net before Ott buried the loose ball.

Ott said the Go-Hawks looked to get off to a quick start heading into the contest.

“We knew that we had to put a goal away to put them out of this game,” Ott said.

“It feels great to beat a team that has not been losing for a while. We did a pretty good jobs with the conditions we were faced with.”

Stromberg made it a 3-0 Go-Hawks advantage in the 28th minute of the first half. The prolific scorer dribbled around three Columbus defenders before burying her second goal of the game from inside 10 yards.

Seven minutes into the second half, Alli Seegers curled a goal in from left to right to swell the Waverly-Shell Rock lead to 4-0.

With just over five minutes remaining in the game, Waverly-Shell Rock made it 5-0 as Stromberg collected a loose ball behind the Sailors’ defense and centered the ball to Ott, who scored to make it a five-goal advantage.

Sydney Bienemann pushed the lead to six goals two minutes later off a Waverly-Shell Rock corner kick.

The Go-Hawks attack continued to pressure the Sailors defense until the final second, sealing the 7-0 win and goalkeeper Katelyn Eggena’s 13th shutout in 13 games this season.

In spite of the loss, Columbus head coach Julie Girsch said she never saw her team’s effort waver.

“We battled to the end,” Girsch said. “A couple small goals at the end there, but I thought in the second half we came out stronger…I would say, overall, we never gave up.”

Girsch added that DuFour’s play in a game, in which the Go-Hawks put 37 shots on goal, proved her standing as the best goalkeeper in the area.

“You have seen it in some of the accolades in previous years, but she had over 33 saves tonight,” Girsch said. “That just shows that she continues to grind back there. No matter what the score is.”

Girsch continued that she was very proud of the way DuFour and sweeper Isabella Schoo played against the powerhouse Go-Hawks.

Additionally, the caliber of opponent provided by Waverly-Shell Rock allowed the Sailors to sharpen themselves ahead of the postseason.

“We can grind with all teams,” Girsch said. “We take what we learned tonight and what we did well and I have them apply that to next opponent…If we can shut down some of the best players in the area and state in 2A, we are looking to battle with our 1A teams.”