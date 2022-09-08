High School Football Preview Capsule: Columbus Catholic (0-2) at Vinton-Shellsburg (1-1)

Columbus (0-2) at

Vinton-Shellsburg (1-1)

When : Friday, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, 7:30 p.m. Where : Vinton

: Vinton Last meeting : Columbus won 35-0 last season.

: After back-to-back losses to ranked foes in Dike-New Hartford and West Branch, the Sailors will be looking for their first win, and first break out offensive game. The Vikings come in fresh off a 48-0 win over Oelwein. … Columbus has yet to get its run game going as it is averaging just 70.5 yards per game on the ground and have zero rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Carter Lockert has thrown for 267 yards and a pair of scores. V-S is led offensively by running back Benett Rickles who has rushed for 120 yards and four scores in two games. Quoting Columbus head coach Brad Schmit:

On his team, "Obviously, we have played two quality opponents. If there is a takeaway...there were two quarters, we gave up 21 to West Branch in the second quarter and 21 to Dike in the fourth quarter. We just got to come ready to play."

On his team's mental state, "We told the kids we are not in a panic state, but at the same time we have reached a certain level of urgency and this week has had almost an edginess to it in practice and that is how you need to practice in my opinion."

On V-S, "What is this, year five we have played them? They know what we are going to do and we have a pretty good idea what they are going to do. It is going to be the team who wants it the most."