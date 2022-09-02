High School football: No. 6 West Branch too much for Columbus Catholic

WATERLOO - Following a loss to Class 1A powerhouse Dike-New Hartford, Waterloo Columbus could have used a get-right opponent.

Unfortunately for the Sailors, West Branch isn't familiar with that role.

As a result, Columbus succumbed to a second straight titan of the 1A ranks Friday night, dropping a 34-13 decision to the No. 6 Bears.

West Branch followed the lead of Andy Henson, a bruising running back who carried the ball 25 times for 111 yards. The Bears, who dismantled Class A No. 8 Lisbon 61-20 last week, improved to 2-0.

Columbus (0-2) struggled to get much going in the beginning and fell behind 21-0 after West Branch scooped up a fumble and returned it for a score early in the second quarter. From there, the Sailors battled valiantly despite several cramping issues in the unseasonably warm conditions. They yielded just 139 yards of offense over the last 33 minutes, 60 of those coming on West Branch's closing drive of the game.

"You have to give (West Branch) credit for how they played, but I'm also proud of the way our kids held serve in the second half with all those cramps," said Columbus head coach Brad Schmit. "We've got a lot to clean up, but you open the season with two solid teams who are definitely going to making a push in November."

West Branch figured to give the Sailors all they could handle. After all, the Bears are one of the state's more successful programs. They've made the playoffs 28 times, including 13 of the last 14 years and follow the lead of head coach Butch Pedersen, who was inducted into the Iowa coaches' Hall of Fame in 1994. He was a national coach of the year in 2017.

Still, Columbus looked to make a game of it midway through the second quarter with a back-to-back sensational plays from Myles Gardner. First, Gardner stepped in front of an errant screen pass for an interception. On the following play, the lanky wideout hauled in a beautiful 25-yard touchdown pass that quarterback Carter Lockert dropped from the sky. The hookup pulled the Sailors within 21-10 with 3:37 left in the second quarter.

"We needed momentum then, we were down by a lot," said Gardner, recalling his pick and TD reception. "So, I had to make a big play to try to change the game."

The rest of the Sailors' scoring came on a pair of field goals by Gavin Reed in the second and fourth quarters from 37 and 27 yards. But any momentum either team had was lost in the third quarter when a host of Sailors went down with cramping.

"I was really impressed with 65 (Mason Knipp) on tape, and 55 (Andrew Robinson) was a good player, as well," Pedersen said of the gameplan versus Columbus. "So, they had some things that they do really well, and we knew we wanted to stop the run first of all and then see what they had with the pass."

The Sailors are a strong program in their own right, coming off a 7-3 season and third-straight playoff berth. However, the schedule has been daunting to start. It figures to relax somewhat in the next couple weeks with a game at Vinton-Shellsburg followed by a trip to MFL MarMac.

"We've got to get a gauge of where we're at and where we want to be," Schmit said. "We've got to continue to try to get better, and then get better each week."