High School Football: MFL more physical than Columbus Catholic in victory

MONONA -- What Columbus Catholic head football coach Brad Schmit saw on film was not what he saw live.

MFL Mar-Mac swung hard and fast early, knocked the Sailors off their feet and rolled to a 27-7 Class 1A victory Friday.

"It was not what I was expecting." Schmit said. "They came out, hit us in the mouth with a big blow early. I had not seen the physicality of play that they brought against us on film...they knocked us off our feet."

A 36-yard pass from Zach Driscoll to Karter Decker put MFL up front 6-0 after one quarter, and the Bulldogs made it 14-0 on Driscoll 1-yard quarterback sneak.

Columbus answered with a long drive that resulted in Myles Gardner hauling in a 35-yard pass from Carter Lockert to make it 14-7.

But the Bulldogs got a 30-yard plus touchdown run from Wyatt Powell with under 30 seconds left in the first half to take a 20-7 halftime lead.

After no scoring in the third quarter, Driscoll scored on another 1-yard run for the final tally.

"We finally answered the call with a nice drive and Myles Gardner made a nice catch in the end zone on a go route," Schmit said. "But it was kind of death by paper cuts. MFL didn't make a lot of big plays, but they made enough.

"We...we were inside their 20 on all three of our drives in the second half and came up with no points. Credit MFL, they were the tougher team. They next two weeks are not going to get any easier for us. We got to put our heads down and go to work, get better."

Columbus hosts Cascade next Friday at TJ McLaughlin Stadium.