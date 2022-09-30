High School Football: Columbus sails to Homecoming win over Beckman

WATERLOO – The Columbus Catholic Sailors came out on top 41-13 against Dyersville Beckman behind an explosive running game and a lights-out defense Friday at TJ McLaughlin Field.

Caleb Holthaus scored twice in the first quarter, the second put the Sailors (3-3) ahead for good, while his 58-yard scamper in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach of reach for good.

“It’s always good to get a ‘W,’” said head coach Brad Schmit. “You’ve got to credit Beckman, I mean they were down a few guys and they played hard."

The game started out well for the Sailors, who held the Blazers after kickoff and made a 74-yard touchdown drive, aided by a 28-yard pass from Carter Lockert to Myles Gardner. Parker Kjeldsen made it first and goal at the five with six-yard run and Holthaus got it in the rest of the way.

Beckman Catholic answered back with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Eli Kluesner. It also gave the Blazers a brief lead after making the extra point where Columbus missed.

The Sailors reclaimed the lead in the next drive with an 18-yard run by Holthaus. Columbus then capitalized on a Beckman miscue after a defensive stop. The Blazers snapped the ball over their punter's head and the Sailors took over on the Beckman six. Carson Hartz scored on the next play for a 20-6 lead.

The Sailors had a chance to widen its lead when the Blazers mishandled the ensuing kickoff and Columbus recovered. But Beckman avoided any further damage picking off Lockert and then driving to get within one score by halftime.

“I had to get after our guys pretty good at halftime, which I don’t typically like to do, but I think it needed to be done," Schmit said. "We had some guys walking off the field and I just really wasn’t pleased with how we finished the second quarter.”

The talk paid off when the Sailors went on an 80-yard tear after kickoff.

Hartz made two runs 17 and 12 runs, followed by a 19-yard run by Kjeldson and a 23-yard sprint by Holthaus. Columbus topped off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Lockert to Hartz. After holding the Blazers again, Holthaus scored on his 58-yard run early in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Speaking after, Holthaus gave all credit to the offensive line for backing him, Kjeldson and Gardner on their plays.

“From our first game against Dike, we rushed probably like 30 yards total,” Holthaus said. “And they’ve made big improvements – I mean I wouldn’t be able to do anything without them – and blocking on the edge, it’s so much better than it used to be and I wouldn’t be able to do any of the running that I do without them.”