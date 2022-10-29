High School Football: Columbus falls to West Branch in 2A second round

WATERLOO — The Columbus Catholic Sailors lost, 27-14, to West Branch in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, Friday.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Sailors and ended their season at 6-4.

"It is kind of a microcosm of life," head coach Brad Schmit said. "Things do not always go your way. This loss is not going to define this group of kids. For us to get where we did—starting out the season how we did, sitting at 1-3 and then peaking at the right time—these kids fought to the bitter end."

The Bears opened the game with a scoring drive capped off by a 6-yard touchdown run by Any Henson.

The Sailors rallied back to tie the game on their next drive as Carson Hartz found pay dirt from 8 yards out.

Later in the first quarter, Hartz went down with a high ankle sprain which caused the two-way star to miss the remainder of the contest. The injury occurred on a fourth and one play which he converted, but lost the ball on a fumble.

According to Schmit, the loss of Hartz set the Sailors back enough that the Bears managed to take control of the game.

“He is a guy that does a lot for us,” Schmit said. “The whole offense really runs through him. He is our leader both offensively and defensively. To not have him, that really hurt us.”

Hartz attempted to return to the game in the second half, but the coaching staff shut him down after a handful of snaps.

“At that point, you have to protect him from himself,” Schmit said. “I think it kind of hit him that this might be it. I feel so bad for him because he has done so much and for it be stripped from him like that. It is about unfortunate of a deal as I have ever experienced.”

The Bears mustered one more first quarter touchdown—a 32-yard pass from Tye Hughes to Carver Boelk—to take a 13-7 halftime lead.

West Branch added 14 more unanswered points in the second half as Kinnick Boelk scored on a 7-yard run in the third and Henson scored his second of the day on a 4-yard run in the fourth.

The Sailors cut the lead to 27-14 on an eight yard pass from Carter Lockert to Myles Gardner with just over 5 minutes left in the game, but failed to recover the onside kick.

The Bears killed the remaining time off the clock to seal the win.

“I cannot say enough about our effort,” Schmit said.

Lockert finished the game with 137 passing yards on 10-of-17 passing and one touchdown in the loss. Lockert totaled 971 yards with nine touchdowns while completing 59.2% of his passes in his first season under center at Columbus.

“There were definitely ups and downs for him,” Schmit said. “What we would like to see out of him is a little bit more consistency. But, from where he started the year at to where he ended the year at, he made strides.”

As a team, the Sailors totaled 99 rushing yards on 31 attempts.

Although he hates looking ahead to next season, Schmit said he trusts his returning players will do what they need to and the Sailors have the right system in place.

“There are a lot of kids that made growth,” Schmit said. “The blueprint is out there. That is what I have been saying the last few years. These upperclassmen have shown these younger guys what it takes to get to the point where we are at…You do not win games from August to November. You win them from the time your season ends to August.”