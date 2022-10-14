High School Football: Columbus Catholic sails past Sumner-Fredericksburg

WATERLOO - Three weeks ago, the Sailors stepped on the accelerator, and they had no intention of tapping the brakes Friday night.

With a home playoff game hanging in the balance, Columbus' football team capped the regular season with its fourth straight victory in dominating fashion. A 35-7 decision over visiting Sumner-Fredericksburg lifted the Sailors to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in Class 1A, District 4 and ensured they'd host a playoff game next week.

It's been quite the turnaround for Columbus following a 1-3 start to the season. Granted, the first two games were against powerhouses in Dike-New Hartford and West Branch, but the Sailors righted their ship following a disappointing 27-7 loss to MFL Mar-Mac in Week 4. Since then, Columbus has outscored its opposition 173-34.

"We're definitely a different team now than we were," said Schmit. "That MFL loss sent a message to our guys. Watching how (MFL) played against us that night, we saw that that's got to be the level of intensity for us."

"We've been playing a lot better since those earlier games," echoed two-way lineman Mason Knipp, who terrorized the Cougars' offense and paved the way for the Sailors' running game. "We had a lot of new people who were starting at the beginning of the year, and now they're figuring it out. We've just been on a roll since."

Friday's win was decisive. Columbus held Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-4, 3-4) to 27 rushing yards and limited the Cougars to two first downs through the first 3 1/2 quarters. Knipp, a junior, led the charge with countless pressures and tackles for loss. One of them was a strip-sack in the third quarter that Carson Hartz scooped up and returned 30 yards for a score. Knipp entered the night tied for fourth in 1A with 48 solo tackles.

"I wouldn't want to block (Knipp)," said Schmit with a grin. "And, you know, as good as he is on defense, he's as good on offense."

"It's crazy, he's such an athlete," said Caleb Holthaus of Knipp. "When you first look at him, you wouldn't think he's that fast or agile, but he's always been that way. It feels so good to have him on defense making plays."

Holthaus also put his stamp on the game with two interceptions, including an over-the-shoulder grab inside the 5-yard-line to effectively end the contest.

"We're a different team with (Holthaus) in there," Schmit said. "We've got a number of guys who have stepped up on both sides of the ball. Defensively, that was as good of a performance for 45 minutes as you could ask for."

If the Sailors' defense was impressive, their offense was unstoppable in mounting several long, time-consuming drives. They opened the game with a 17-play, 76-yard march for a score followed it up with a 12-play, 69-yard scoring drive on the second possession.

In the second half, after Hartz posted a 15-yard TD run and his scoop-and-score, the Sailors put together a 13-play, 80-yard drive for a 35-0 lead. Parker Kjeldsen did much of the heavy lifting in each drive and finished the night with 106 yards on 24 carries.

"Coach (Brad Schmit) talks about the panic button, and we almost pressed it back in those early games," said Holthaus. "The whole team had to learn to persevere and push through the adversity that we had, and we did. Me and the other seniors have been working for this for the four years we've been playing high school football, and we didn't want to go out that way."

"We told the guys it's not how you start but how you finish," Schmit said. "We're playing our best football right now, and that's when you want to be playing it."