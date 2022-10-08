High School Football: Columbus Catholic overpowers out-matched Postville

WATERLOO -- Columbus Catholic won its third straight to improve to 4-3 with a 55-0 whitewashing of Postville at TJ McLaughlin Field on Senior Night.

The Sailors scored 28 points in the first quarter and lead 41-0 at halftime as every player on its roster played significant snaps.

"Our kids came out and did what we asked them to do," Columbus head coach Brad Schmit said. "We got in all of our guys which is always good. Postville...I give them props for coming out and competing. They are low in numbers. We just asked our kids to be as close to perfect as possible and get after it from the start."

Carson Hartz opened the scoring for the Sailors with a 22-yard touchdown run. That was followed by a Parker Kjeldsen 32-yard touchdown run, a 60-yard touchdown pass from Carter Lockert to Nick Merrifield and a 53-yard Caleb Holthaus touchdown as Columbus lead 28-0 after one.

Lockert added a 10-yard touchdown run before freshman running back Vincent Pranger scored on runs of 39, 59 and 12.

Columbus returns to action next Friday when it hosts 4-3 Sumner-Fredericksburg in its regular-season finale.