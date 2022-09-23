High School Football: Columbus Catholic gets much needed win

WATERLOO - Columbus Catholic head coach Brad Schmit was hoping for a fast start, but he's more than happy to accept a very strong finish.

After a tough start to its season, the Sailors' football team found its footing in the second half and hammered visiting Cascade Friday night, 42-14.

The Sailors (2-3 overall, 1-1 in Class 1A-4) were sitting on a 14-14 tie at halftime when they decided enough was enough. They responded with stellar second half that saw them accumulate 251 of their 321 yards rushing.

On the other side of the ball, the Sailors kept the Cougars out of the end zone after halftime, thanks to some big plays by Mason Knipp, three big fourth-down stops and a Gavin Reed interception.

"At halftime, we all just kind of looked at each other and said together this is what Sailor football has to be about," said Hartz, a senior who finished with 86 yards rushing and two TDs. "We knew there was another level we were capable of getting to."

For Columbus, it was a welcome sight. The Sailors have played a tough slate to date, as their opponents entered Friday with a collective 13-5 record. Cascade brought a 3-1 record, was coming off an impressive 14-13 win over Dyersville Beckman and had received votes in the Class 1A rankings this week.

"I think this team showed what they're capable of doing," said Schmit. "We've been kind of waiting for that to come out. For our kids to come out the way they did and physically dominate like we did, it was great to see – on both sides of the ball."

Columbus held serve in the first half on a Parker Kjeldsen touchdown run and a 22-yard scoring connection from Carter Lockert to Major Westhoff.

But the Sailors waited until the second half to flip the switch. That's when they put together the running game, as Carson Hartz, Holthaus and Kjeldsen took turns blasting through Cascade's defensive line. In the third quarter alone, Columbus mounted impressive scoring drives of 65 yards, 44 yards and 36 yards.

"That second half felt great because we haven't really put it all together yet this year," said Reed. "It really felt good to just put it to them and dominate the half."

"One thing we really looked into this week is getting over that hump," Hartz said. "Every game so far, despite playing well some of the time, we've given up too much in the third and fourth quarters."

In the fourth, Holthaus capped the scoring with his own 85-yard scoring drive that included a 75-yard carry off the left end. Holthaus missed last week's 27-7 loss to MFL MarMac with a hip injury.

"Tonight was our night," said Schmit, "and it feels great to run the ball like that and see our quarterback (Carter Lockert) convert on key third downs. And getting No. 4 (Holthaus) back makes a difference, too."