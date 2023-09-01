WATERLOO — The Columbus Catholic Sailors improved to 2-0 with a 56-22 win over the Durant Wildcats on Friday.

Columbus head coach Brad Schmit said he saw ups and downs in the Sailors’ 34-point win, but ultimately liked what he saw out of his team which accomplished its goal of never punting in the win.

“I thought our offense did a heck of a job,” Schmit said. “[Parker] Kjeldsen ran the ball extremely hard. [Carter] Lockert played a good game. The big boys up front did well. Offensively, I was very pleased with how everything came together.”

The Sailors started off on the right foot, forcing a three-and-out on defense and getting the ball on its own 30-yard line. After fumbling the snap on the first play of the ensuing drive, Columbus quarterback Carter Lockert found Myles Gardner down the right sideline for a 70-yard touchdown pass.

The Sailors did not let up from there, scoring three more times—another Lockert touchdown pass and two rushing scores from Parker Kjeldsen—before Durant managed to respond and cut the Columbus lead to 28-8 with 6:56 to go in the second quarter.

Both teams scored once more before the half, including a Wildcats touchdown as time expired, to give the Sailors a 35-14 halftime advantage.

In the second half, Kjeldsen found pay dirt for the fourth time on the ground with a 29-yard run around the left side, evading two diving tackle attempts on his way to the endzone. On the next Columbus possession, Lockert and Gardner hooked up for a 10-yard pitch and catch for the duo’s second touchdown of the day, putting Columbus ahead 49-14.

Lockert found Nick Hagarty with 9:05 remaining in the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring for the Sailors. Durant scored once more to cut the final tally to 56-22 in favor of Columbus.

Five things fans are buzzing about after the Sailors’ win:

Kjeldsen’s first-half hat trick, four-TD performance: The Columbus senior running back did not find the end zone in the Sailors’ 37-0 season-opening win over Beckman Catholic.

Kjeldsen’s goose egg in the season-opener spawned a joke amongst the Sailors that right tackle Tre Robinson had more touchdowns than the starting tailback as Robinson scored a defensive touchdown.

The joke served as motivation for Kjeldsen who scored on carries of 24, 1, 39 and 29 yards to power the Sailors offense

“Coming into the week, I was hoping to have a big game,” Kjeldsen said. “The o-line blocked great. The holes were there and I just did all I could on every run—just trying to make the most of everything.

[The joke] was definitely a little motivation to get in the end zone. So, I had that chip on my shoulder to try and pass him.”

According to Schmit, Kjeldsen’s nights should look more like his showcase against Durant than Beckman Catholic moving forward.

“That was a career-best for him,” Schmit said. “He is capable of that…He is good in-between the tackles. He sets up blocks well. He is good in the pass game. He is an all-around back. He can get out on the edge. He has home run speed…He is definitely a guy we want to continue to get the ball to.

It was great to see him get going because last week we were always one guy away from hitting the big plays.”

Lockert—Gardner a dynamic QB, WR duo: Lockert and Gardner connected five times in the Sailors’ season opener for 77 yards and one touchdown. The duo picked up where it left off, doing its best Theo Day—Sergio Morancy impression against Durant.

In addition to their pair of touchdown connections, Lockert and Gardner hooked up for a 37-yard completion to set up the second score.

“[Carter] is a great guy, great friend,” Gardner said. “We do a lot of work together when the cameras are not on. Just coming here, anytime of the day, just throw some routes…We work hard and we have that communication on the field.

It is more than friendship. It is family.”

Gardner also secured an interception in a strong two-way showing on Friday.

Sailors start strong: Columbus took a 28-0 lead before Durant knew what hit it. The Sailors offense flourished while, at the same time, the defense held the Wildcats without a first down for the entirety of the first quarter.

“It was a great start,” Schmit said. “Anytime you get three-and-outs throughout a whole quarter, that is how you want to start a game. Our defense came out and did what we expect them to do. They are our tone setters.”

Message sent: The Sailors outscored their opponents 93-22 through the first two weeks of the season.

Despite dominant showings on both sides of the ball against Durant and Beckman Catholic, Lockert said the Sailors have yet to reach their full potential and have “a lot to work on.”

However, he did add that upcoming opponents should tread lightly.

“Any team that plays us should be scared,” Lockert said.

All eyes on West Branch: Before the celebration ended at T.J. McLaughlin Field, Columbus shifted its attention to next week.

The Sailors face the West Branch Bears, who defeated Columbus twice last season including a playoff victory which ended Columbus’s season.

According to Lockert and Gardner, the Sailor look forward to the rematch which also serves as Columbus’s homecoming matchup.

“We all marked that at the beginning of the year,” Lockert said. “We are really excited for it.”

“We need that win,” Gardner said. “They beat us twice last season. So, everyone is hungry for that one—especially me. We want to get that revenge.”