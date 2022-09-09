High School Football: Columbus Catholic claims first win

VINTON – It was a little too much ball control for the visiting team and too many missed opportunities for the home team as Waterloo Columbus downed Vinton-Shellsburg 21-7 Friday night at the Karr Athletic Complex.

The Vikings (1-2) opened the scoring midway through the second quarter when slotback Austin Kemp flipped a seven-yard toss to Curtis Erickson. Merritt Bodeker converted and the Vikings were up 7-0 with 6:03 left in the half.

The Sailors came back in less than two minutes as Carson Hartz scored the first of his three touchdowns around the left side to tie the game at 7 with 4:18 to in the half. Hartz added on bookend touchdown runs in the fourth quarter (one at 11:08, the other with 3:01 to go) to bring the final count to 21-7.

Columbus' defense stepped up big in the second half, too. Twice Vinton-Shellsburg drove inside the Columbus 25 and three other drives that started inside the 50, but the Vikings could not produce any points.