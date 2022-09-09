 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL | COLUMBUS CATHOLIC

High School Football: Columbus Catholic claims first win

  • Updated
  • 0

VINTON – It was a little too much ball control for the visiting team and too many missed opportunities for the home team as Waterloo Columbus downed Vinton-Shellsburg 21-7 Friday night at the Karr Athletic Complex.

The Vikings (1-2) opened the scoring midway through the second quarter when slotback Austin Kemp flipped a seven-yard toss to Curtis Erickson. Merritt Bodeker converted and the Vikings were up 7-0 with 6:03 left in the half.

The Sailors came back in less than two minutes as Carson Hartz scored the first of his three touchdowns around the left side to tie the game at 7 with 4:18 to in the half. Hartz added on bookend touchdown runs in the fourth quarter (one at 11:08, the other with 3:01 to go) to bring the final count to 21-7.

Columbus' defense stepped up big in the second half, too. Twice Vinton-Shellsburg drove inside the Columbus 25 and three other drives that started inside the 50, but the Vikings could not produce any points. 

prep-logo-columbus.jpg
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News