High School Football: Columbus Catholic claims first win (UPDATED)

VINTON – Three Carson Hartz touchdown runs and several big defensive stands propelled Columbus Catholic to its first win Friday in a 21-7 victory over Vinton-Shellsburg at the Karr Athletic Complex.

After back-to-back losses to ranked 1A squads to Dike-New Hartford and West Branch, Sailor head coach Brad Schmit said his team could’ve hung their heads in disappointment.

Instead…”we responded to the challenge,” Schmit said.

Hartz scored on runs of 40, 4 and 2 while rushing for 117 yards on 13 carries, and Parker Kjeldsen rushed for 129 yards on 17 carries for an offense that was missing all-state receiver Caleb Holthaus, who was held out with a minor injury.

“We told the kids before the game it was going to be a game where the winner was the team that lasted the longest,” Schmit said. “So it was are you going to outlast them or are you going to let them outlast you? And, the kids responded.”

The Vikings (1-2) opened the scoring midway through the second quarter on a reverse pass that Schmit said his staff had not seen them run on film. Viking slotback Austin Kemp flipped a seven-yard toss to Curtis Erickson. Merritt Bodeker converted and the Vikings were up 7-0 with 6:03 left in the half.

The Sailors came back in less than two minutes as Hartz scored the first of his three touchdowns around the left side on a 40-yard scamper to tie the game at 7 with 4:18 to in the half.

Hartz added on bookend touchdown runs in the fourth quarter (one at 11:08, the other with 3:01 to go) to bring the final count to 21-7.

Columbus' defense stepped up big in the second half, too. Twice Vinton-Shellsburg drove inside the Columbus 25 and three other drives that started inside the 50, but the Vikings could not produce any points.

“That was very good to see,” Schmit said of the defense. “They were inside our 20 multiple times and we stopped them. Thomas Steele, our punter, stepped up tonight and flipped the field a couple of times when we weren’t moving the ball on offense.

“Our offensive line did a great job, really stepped up and got physical, responded to the challenge.”

The Sailors (1-2) continue their run through a gauntlet of tough opponents when it opens 1A district play next week in Monona against MFL-Mar-Mac, the first of three straight returning state playoff teams with Cascade and Dyersville Beckman to follow.

“The kids are in a good spot now,” Schmit said. “It is a good feeling to get the win and now it is go build on it.”