DYERSVILLE – Aiden Hosch returned an interception for a touchdown and Tre Robinson rumbled 33 yards with a fumble for another touchdown as Columbus Catholic dominated its season opener over Dyersville Beckman Friday, 37-0.

Mason Knipp recorded five tackles for loss as the Sailors (1-0) dominated in all facets of the game.

Offensively, Carter Lockert scored on a first quarter 1-yard run to put Columbus up early. Hosch then returned an interception 10 yards to make it 14-0.

Lockert then got hot in the pocket. The senior went 13 of 15 for 201 yards and a pair of scoring strikes, the first to Nick Merrifield for 7 yards that made it 20-0.

Thomas Steele drilled a 45-yard field goal to open the third quarter making it 23-0, before Robinson recorded his strip sack and score. Myles Gardner rounded out the scoring by hauling in a 12-yard pass from Lockert.

Gardner finished with five catches for 75 yards, and Merrifield had six for 89. Parker Kjeldsen rushed 16 times for 93 yards.

“All three phases we dominated, and it was a great start to the season,” Columbus Catholic coach Brad Schmit said. “Our hard work showed and our coaching staff is proud of our team. We'll enjoy this one and get back to work on Monday.”

Columbus will host Durant in its home opener Friday.