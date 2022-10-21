High School Football: Columbus Catholic bends but doesn't break in playoff win

WATERLOO – It was a bend but not break kind of night for the Columbus Catholic football team.

Three fourth-down stops deep inside their own territory helped the Sailors score a 14-7 Class 1A first-round playoff victory Friday over Denver at TJ McLaughlin Field.

Columbus (6-3) got an explosive play to take an early lead and the defense made it hold up.

“On defense we are constantly repeating bend but don’t break,” Sailor senior linebacker Carson Hartz said. “I feel like our team executes well and plays to that phrase. We know sometimes we get behind the chains or whatnot, but that it takes the whole team, a collective effort to look at each other and say we got to man up here and hold our ground.”

Parker Kjeldsen gave the Sailors an early 7-0 lead when he scored on a 50-yard run to cap off Columbus’ opening drive of the game. Denver responded by driving inside the Columbus 25, but on a fourth-and-two from the Sailor 20, Carson Hartz stopped 1,000-yard rusher Ethan Schoville for no gain.

Then midway through the second quarter and Columbus holding onto its one touchdown lead, the Cyclones (6-3) once again drove deep into Sailor territory. Then on a fourth-and-goal from the two, a gang of Columbus tackles stopped Schoville on the one.

“They played hard…played extremely hard,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “You watch Denver on film and they are well coached, and play tough. We knew we were going to have our hands full. Bending and not breaking a number of times is kind of the philosophy of our defense. I thought Jeff Westhoff called a heck of a game and a lot of kids made big plays in critical moments.”

Another big defensive play allowed Columbus to extend its lead.

On a third-and-medium, Sailor junior defensive end Henry Erie sacked Denver quarterback Tye Bradley on the Cyclone five to force a punt. The punt was shanked and traveled only seven yards. On the very next play, Caleb Holthaus scored on a 12-yard run to make it 14-0 with 2:28 left to halftime.

Holthaus would finish with 113 yards on nine carries and the score as Columbus rushed it 29 times for 225 yards.

The game was far from over, however.

Despite Schoville not playing in the second half as halftime back spasms limited his ability to move and the Cyclones were without their star for the final 24 minutes. Evan Dorn picked up the slack rushing for 88 yards, including 57 in the second half.

Denver moved the ball at times in the third quarter, but once again the Sailor defense stepped up and midway through the third quarter stopped the Cyclones on a 4th-and-3 attempt from the Sailor 27 as a defender batted down a pass attempt.

The Cyclones eventually found the end one on a Tye Bradley nine-yard run, but that score came with 2:38 left in the game. Denver attempted an on-side kick, but Columbus’ Gavin Reed fell on it and the Sailors ran out the clock to advance.

“That is just part of the game,” Denver head coach Rhett Barrett said of the failed fourth-down conversions. “We have to execute at those parts of the game and we didn’t. That hurt us in the long run. At this level you have to execute every play and when you play a good team like Columbus that is well coached you better be ready.”

Schoville had 77 yards on 17 carries in the first half, and the Cyclones finished with 275 total yards, 193 on the ground

Hartz finished with 58 rushing yards and had a pair of catches for 54 yards while making several big defensive plays for Columbus.

“Our coach speaks to us to survive and move on,” Hartz said. “A playoff win is a playoff win and if we can come out here that is giving its all…Denver is a solid team…when you give it your all against a team that throws everything it has at you a win means a lot.”