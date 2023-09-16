HUDSON — The Columbus Catholic Sailors got back in the win column with a 42-18 win over Hudson.

The Sailors scored once in the first quarter as Parker Kjeldsen found the end zone to give Columbus a 7-0 lead after 12 minutes of action.

In the second quarter, Sailors senior Nick Merrifield intercepted a Camden Davis pass to set up another Kjeldsen touchdown. Following the interception, Columbus quarterback Carter Lockert found Kjeldsen in the flat for a 14-0 lead. Lockert pushed the Columbus lead to 21-0, finding Merrifield on a touchdown pass later in the frame.

Hudson scored on the final play of the first half as Davis found junior wide receiver Drew Sundine on a Hail Mary heave from the Columbus 40-yard line to cut the Columbus lead to 21-6.

Kiean Crile, who starred for Hudson a week ago in a 22-21 win over Jesup, found the endzone on a short rushing touchdown to kick off scoring in the second half, trimming Columbus's lead to 21-12.

Lockert answered yet again on a two-yard touchdown run.

The Sailors scored once more in the third quarter to take a 35-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored once as Columbus returned to Waterloo with a 24-point win.

Davis went 11-of-20 for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Crile ran for 118 yards and a touchdown for the Pirates.

Lyle Olsen led Hudson with 80 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions.