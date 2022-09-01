High School Football Capsule: West Branch (1-0) at Columbus Catholic (0-1)

When : Friday, 7 p.m.

What to watch : The Sailors enter Friday's matchup against the Bears coming off a 42-14 loss to Dike-New Hartford. Columbus junior Carter Lockert steps in for his second varsity start at the varsity level after throwing for 130 yards and three interceptions in last week's loss. West Branch quarterback Tye Hughes threw for 190 yards and three scores in a 61-20 win over Lisbon last weekend.

Quoting Columbus coach Brad Schmit:

On the game, “We are in a spot where we are coming off a tough loss against a good ball club and you are playing another team this week that is in it year in, year out…You have got an opportunity. You only get eight of these guaranteed. We just look at this week as an opportunity to learn and to grow. You work on continuous improvement throughout the season. They say you make the biggest gains from week one to week two…We watched the film from last week and we have a lot to clean up. These guys know what is at stake.”

On West Branch, “They know how to win and they are coming off a big win last week. They scored a lot of points. They hung 61 points on Lisbon. They have a new quarterback this year that I was very impressed with on the film. He throws the ball extremely well. He throws the deep ball well and he is very accurate, mobile and extends the play. He has all the tools. Definitely, someone we are going to have to keep contained. They have a good running back as well that played a lot for them the past two years. Coach Pedersen is a hall of fame coach and that program has been good for a long time. This team is really tough in all three phases. We have our work cut out for us.”

On Lockert, “I thought the stats were maybe a little deceiving last week. I thought he did a pretty good job of getting us into some good situations. He has to make some gains from week one to week two as well. In his first varsity appearance as QB, there was a lot of good, some bad. That is how it is going to go. He is a coachable kid. He is only going to get better as the season progresses. We like where he is at. He knows he has a ways to go though. He has had a good week thus far.”

-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Ethan Petrik