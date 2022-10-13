High School Football Capsule: Sumner-Fred (4-3) at Columbus (4-3)

Sumner-Fred (4-3) at
Columbus (4-3)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: TJ McLaughlin Stadium
- Last meeting: Columbus won 42-0 last fall.
- What to Watch: The Cougars and Sailors are essentially both in the Class 1A playoffs. But a loss by Sumner-Fredericksburg could make it interesting. Cascade, S-F and Dhyersville Beckman are all 2-2 or 1-3 in District play and the top four teams from each district qualify for the playoffs with MFL (4-0) and Columbus (3-1) holding the top two spots. … Both teams have similar numbers as the Cougars’ Davis Van Sickle has thrown for 607 yards and six scores, and the Sailors’ Carter Lockert has tossed the ball for 650 yards and six scores. S-F is lead in rushing by Kade Mitchell’s 457 yards, and Carson Hartz leads Columbus with 421.
- Quoting Columbus Catholic coach Brad Schmit:
On the game, “We win we host (a playoff game). Then there are some other scenarios, but we just got to go out and execute. We can’t worry about the scenarios… just go out and play as hard as you can for as hard as you can and live with the results."
On his team, "I feel like we have done a good job last few weeks of finding our identity and building on that."
Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson