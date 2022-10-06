 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CAPSULE

High School Football Capsule: Postville (0-6) at Columbus (3-3)

092322-spt-col-7

Columbus Catholic receiver Myles Gardner fights for extra yardage against a Cascade defender Friday at TJ McLaughlin Field. 

Postville (0-6) at

Columbus (3-3)                

  • When: Friday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: TJ McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
  • Last meeting: Columbus won by forfeit last fall
  • Game notes: This a game with two teams going in different directions. Postville has given up 70 or more points in three of its last four games, while Columbus is coming off back-to-back wins over quality opponents in Cascade and Dyersville Beckman to even its record. Of the 36 players on the Pirates listed roster, only 10 of them are juniors are seniors. This should be a game for the Sailors to continue to get healthy.
  • Quoting Columbus coach Brad Schmit

On the game and Postville's struggles, "We've tried to tell them that we can't have that mindset (of an easy win). You got to give credit to Postville for trying to tough it out and putting 11 out there. We have to show up with the same kind of urgency we've played with the last two weeks. We have played pretty good football the past two weeks so its more about worrying about ourselves, being what we are."

