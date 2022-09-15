High School Football Capsule: Columbus Catholic (1-2) at MFL Mar-Mac (2-1)

- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Monona
- Last meeting: The Sailors have won two in a row over the Bulldogs by a combined three points, including 16-14 last season
- What to watch: Columbus comes in on a high note winning at Vinton-Shellsburg last week and the Sailors are hopeful to get all-state receiver Caleb Holthaus back after missed that victory. MFL situation is muddled. The Bulldogs lost their season opener to 2A New Hampton (22-19), before blasting Clayton Ridge (60-0) in week two. Last week, on the field MFL lost to Osage, but the game was turned into a forfeit when it was found that the Green Devils used a player for six quarters (preliminary game and varsity game) in the same day when the rule allows for only five. Statistically the two teams are pretty similar. Carter Lockert has thrown for 291 yards for Columbus, and Carson Hartz leads the Sailors with 167 rushing yards. Parker Kjeldsen has added 155 on 27 carries. MFL sophomore Zach Driscoll has passed for 242 yards for the Bulldogs, while Wyatt Powell has rushed for 358 yards and six scores.
Quoting Columbus head coach Brad Schmit:
On MFL, "They are tough, quality program that were in the state quarterfinals last year. The lost a couple of studs, but they were young last year and got some guys back that played meaningful snaps for them. They run run a system that we are familiar with but is tough to prepare to play. It is going to be a tough game and we are looking forward to going up there."